The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Music Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Lollapalooza lineup 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers among headliners

The music extravaganza returns to Grant Park in early August.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Lollapalooza lineup 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers among headliners
Festival goers enjoy day 1 at the Lollapalooza sign near Buckingham Fountain in 2022.&nbsp;

Festival goers enjoy day 1 at the Lollapalooza sign near Buckingham Fountain in 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park Aug.3-6, bringing with it a slate of headliners that includes Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Odesza, Karol G. and Tomorrow X Together.

More than 170 acts on nine stages await festival goers this year including Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives and more.

Sign up now for the ticket presale that begins at 10 a.m. March 23 at lollapalooza.com to help secure 4-day, general admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets.

A public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain. Layaway plans are available at all price points.

Tomorrow x Together performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park July 30, 2022. The K-Pop superstars return to the festival this summer.

Tomorrow x Together performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park July 30, 2022. The K-Pop superstars return to the festival this summer.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The complete lineup is available at www.lollapalooza.com.

image002.png

Lolla is among a trio of Grant Park mega-events that include the Suenos music fest in late May and the big NASCAR racing extravaganza in July that made headlines recently over restricted public usage of the park for a large stretch of the summer months.

At a virtual meeting earlier this month with concerned community residents, Lolla organizers answered questions about issue. “We can’t speak for anything that goes into NASCAR, we do know that it is between these two events, which is significant, but any coordination we have is in coordination with the park district,” said Tim Smith, festivals director for CE Presents, which produces Lolla and Sueños. “We’ve certainly looked at some options for efficiencies.” Smith added that both Lolla and Suenos festivals work to get in and out of the park as quickly as they can, the park isn’t completely shut down during setup/teardown.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I’ll insist my kids be the very best — if I have kids
‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ details the errors that worsened a deadly siege
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts and humanities medals; Chicagoan Fred Eychaner, Bruce Springsteen among honorees
Brookfield Zoo’s primates to get more room — inside and out — to swing, jump, run around
‘Swarm’ getting a lot of buzz for stars, creators and co-writer Malia Obama
The Latest
This 2019 photo shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska’s North Slope. The Biden administration approved the project on March 13.
Columnists
Big banks must stop lending to Big Oil
Bank lending for drilling projects like Willow is not only bad for the environment. It will weaken the impact of a historic $370 billion investment our country will make in the next decade on green technology and alternatives to oil and gas.
By Ben Jealous
 
DSC09620.jpg
Transportation
First barricades go up on Kennedy Expressway as 3-year reconstruction begins
In addition to added congestion Tuesday morning, commuters looking for an alternative had to deal with trains being stopped for a time on the Union Pacific Northwest Line near Barrington.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
Intruder fatally shoots man in Rogers Park home
The attacker knocked on the back door and pushed it open in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fru7wQaXoAEo6Us.jpeg
Chicago
2 firefighters rescued after floor collapses in Jeffrey Manor fire
Both firefighters were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be serious.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’ll insist my kids be the very best — if I have kids
Medical student grew up trying to outcompete peers, will expect the same from own offspring.
By Abigail Van Buren
 