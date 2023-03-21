Lollapalooza lineup 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers among headliners

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park Aug.3-6, bringing with it a slate of headliners that includes Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Odesza, Karol G. and Tomorrow X Together.

More than 170 acts on nine stages await festival goers this year including Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives and more.

Sign up now for the ticket presale that begins at 10 a.m. March 23 at lollapalooza.com to help secure 4-day, general admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets.

A public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain. Layaway plans are available at all price points.

Tomorrow x Together performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park July 30, 2022. The K-Pop superstars return to the festival this summer. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The complete lineup is available at www.lollapalooza.com.

Lolla is among a trio of Grant Park mega-events that include the Suenos music fest in late May and the big NASCAR racing extravaganza in July that made headlines recently over restricted public usage of the park for a large stretch of the summer months.

At a virtual meeting earlier this month with concerned community residents, Lolla organizers answered questions about issue. “We can’t speak for anything that goes into NASCAR, we do know that it is between these two events, which is significant, but any coordination we have is in coordination with the park district,” said Tim Smith, festivals director for CE Presents, which produces Lolla and Sueños. “We’ve certainly looked at some options for efficiencies.” Smith added that both Lolla and Suenos festivals work to get in and out of the park as quickly as they can, the park isn’t completely shut down during setup/teardown.