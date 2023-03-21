The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Irving Park News Chicago

Woman dead, 2 children among 6 others injured in North Park car crash

Seven people were taken to area hospitals after a crash Tuesday night that caused one car to roll over, officials said.

By  Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
One car is overturned and another is seriously damaged at the scene of a crash near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

A woman died and two children were among six others injured Tuesday night in a car crash in North Park.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Peterson and North Kimball avenues, causing one car to roll over.

About 7:50 p.m., a Kia SUV with six occupants was going east on West Peterson Avenue when it was struck at the intersection by an 18-year-old driver in a Saturn sedan, Chicago police said.

  • Zainab Suboh, 78, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
  • An 81-year-old man was also taken to St. Francis, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
  • A 3-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
  • A woman, 36, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
  • The driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old man, was also taken to Lutheran and was listed in fair condition.
  • The driver of the sedan was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was also in fair condition.

An employee at a fast food restaurant near the scene of the accident said he heard a loud crash. The employee said he wasn’t surprised to see an accident happen there.

“This is a bad intersection,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “They’re always trying to beat the light.”

The belongings of the victims were strewn all around the vehicles, including shoes and what appeared to be children’s clothing.

