8 people injured in Irving Park car crash

Eight people were taken to hospitals after a two-car crash in Irving Park on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, causing one car to roll over.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available.

Eight people were taken to different trauma centers after the crash, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department just before 9 p.m. The condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known.

Kimball and Peterson, EMS plan 1, 2 car accident with roll over. 8 patients transported to various trauma centers. EMSP1 secured. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 22, 2023

An employee at a fast food restaurant near the scene of the accident said he heard a loud crash. The employee said he wasn’t surprised to see an accident happen there.

“This is a bad intersection,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “They’re always trying to beat the light.”

The belongings of the victims were strewn all around the vehicles, including shoes and what appeared to be children’s clothing.