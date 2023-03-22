Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 92-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone Conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan

DATE: October 21, 2018

TIME: 4:02 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 13334

MADIGAN: Hi Mike.

MCCLAIN: Hi Michael. So I just wanna let you know that I sent an email to Lou Lang, uh he’s called me cause he’s curious about wh, what he’s doing with these checks that he’ll be glad to do it but uh none of them have really races, so I cleared up all that. And so he said, “At the end of the day you don’t need to know about all that chatter.” But um, he’s gonna send out those checks tomorrow.

MADIGAN: Okay. Uh is he, was he gonna mail (unintelligible) committees?

MCCLAIN: Yes.

MADIGAN: Okay. Alright, anything else?

MCCLAIN: Nope. I just wanted to let you know.

MADIGAN: Now, you’ve got a phased program with this guy right, too?

MCCLAIN: Right, right.

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: I do.

MADIGAN: Mike i-, if you think I’m wrong tell me I’m wrong but I, I don’t see how he continues down there.

MCCLAIN: Um, Mike I, I don’t wanna talk out of school here but um, um, Heather, when I’m, I’m talking to Heather quite a bit about how to um move him to the dark side, that’s what I call lobbying.

MADIGAN: Mhm.

MCCLAIN: And, so I talk to her a lot. And so I talked to her this week and she said that there was a woman that wants to um, does not want to go public on Lou but is going to tell Lou that if he ends up being in leadership again she will go public.

MADIGAN: Mhm.

MCCLAIN: And that lady was gonna call Lou.

MADIGAN: Mhm. Yeah, okay.

MCCLAIN: So I, no I mean—

MADIGAN: Mhm.

MCCLAIN: Uh that, that, that, we’ll see how he reacts to that and I’ll have leather, Heather follow up to make sure that woman makes that call.

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: But, but um, n, no I’m, I, uh, uh, I, I have a phase in program and I’m on it.

MADIGAN: Yep, okay. I’ll see you this week.

MCCLAIN: Alright sir, take care. Bye.

(END OF CONVERSATION)

Read the original transcript of the conversation