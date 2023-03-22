Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 99-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone Conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan

DATE: November 7, 2018

TIME: 12:51 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 15018

MCCLAIN: Speaker?

MADIGAN: Yeah, Mike. (Unintelligible.)

MCCLAIN: How are ya?

MADIGAN: Good, good. Uh Mike, just to tell you that um, Lou Lang is planning to have a dinner for freshmen members, think this coming Monday or Tuesday.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

MADIGAN: So he’s moving forward.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: I got it.

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: I will call him.

MADIGAN: Okay.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

