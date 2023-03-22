The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 99-T

A brief conversation between Speaker Michael Madigan and Michael McClain.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 99-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone Conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan 

DATE: November 7, 2018 

TIME: 12:51 p.m. 

SESSION NUMBER: 15018 

MCCLAIN: Speaker? 

MADIGAN: Yeah, Mike. (Unintelligible.) 

MCCLAIN: How are ya? 

MADIGAN: Good, good. Uh Mike, just to tell you that um, Lou Lang is planning to have a dinner for freshmen members, think this coming Monday or Tuesday. 

MCCLAIN: Mhm. 

MADIGAN: So he’s moving forward. 

MCCLAINOkay. 

MADIGAN: Yeah. 

MCCLAIN: I got it. 

MADIGAN: Yeah. 

MCCLAIN: I will call him. 

MADIGAN: Okay. 

MCCLAIN: Okay. 

Read the original transcript of the conversation

Next Up In News
Johnson won’t identify ‘plan B’ for revenue if City Council, legislature resist tax hikes
Little Village Discount Mall vendors at risk of eviction sue owner
Accused killer of Chicago police officer denied bail, despite defense pleas that he ‘didn’t intend for any of this to happen’
What made Beethoven sick? His hair DNA offers new clues
Edward G. Gardner, co-founder of Soft Sheen Products and beloved philanthropist, dead at 98
Quinn endorses Vallas over Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
The Latest
Right hander Marcus Stroman is set to take the mound for the Cubs on Opening Day.
Cubs
‘Focus and attention to detail’: Cubs name Marcus Stroman Opening Day starter
Stroman announced manager David Ross’ decision on Twitter Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson answers a question during a mayoral runoff debate at WGN Studios on Tuesday, March 22, 2023.
Elections
Johnson won’t identify ‘plan B’ for revenue if City Council, legislature resist tax hikes
‘I need industry to help,’ find revenue other than property taxes, mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson tells Crain’s Chicago Business editorial board members.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and James Connolly | ComEd Exhibit 114-T
Michael McClain talks to James Connolly about “this almighty buck.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 102-T
Speaker Michael Madigan and Michael McClain have a brief conversation about state Rep. Lou Lang.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 101-T
Speaker Michael Madigan and Michael McClain discuss McClain’s conversation with state Rep. Lou Lang.
By Sun-Times staff
 