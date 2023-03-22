Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 99-T
A brief conversation between Speaker Michael Madigan and Michael McClain.
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone Conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan
DATE: November 7, 2018
TIME: 12:51 p.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 15018
MCCLAIN: Speaker?
MADIGAN: Yeah, Mike. (Unintelligible.)
MCCLAIN: How are ya?
MADIGAN: Good, good. Uh Mike, just to tell you that um, Lou Lang is planning to have a dinner for freshmen members, think this coming Monday or Tuesday.
MCCLAIN: Mhm.
MADIGAN: So he’s moving forward.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
MADIGAN: Yeah.
MCCLAIN: I got it.
MADIGAN: Yeah.
MCCLAIN: I will call him.
MADIGAN: Okay.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
