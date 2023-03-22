Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 102-T
Speaker Michael Madigan and Michael McClain have a brief conversation about state Rep. Lou Lang.
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone Conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan
DATE: November 13, 2018
TIME: 11:43 a.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 15768
MCCLAIN: Hi, Speaker.
MADIGAN: Hey Mike, how are you?
MCCLAIN: Good, good, and yourself?
MADIGAN: Good, good, um, Lang was here, and, um, you know he told me he’s gonna bow out sometime before the end of the calendar year.
MCCLAIN: Good. Perfect.
MADIGAN: Yeah, yeah. Did you-
MCCLAIN: Now I’ll, I’ll, I’ll talk to him, I’ll talk to him about the (unintelligible).
(END OF PERTINENT CONVERSATION)
Accused killer of Chicago police officer denied bail, despite defense pleas that he ‘didn’t intend for any of this to happen’
The Latest
Stroman announced manager David Ross’ decision on Twitter Wednesday.
‘I need industry to help,’ find revenue other than property taxes, mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson tells Crain’s Chicago Business editorial board members.
Michael McClain talks to James Connolly about “this almighty buck.”
Speaker Michael Madigan and Michael McClain discuss McClain’s conversation with state Rep. Lou Lang.
A brief conversation between Speaker Michael Madigan and Michael McClain.