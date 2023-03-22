Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 102-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone Conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan

DATE: November 13, 2018

TIME: 11:43 a.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 15768

MCCLAIN: Hi, Speaker.

MADIGAN: Hey Mike, how are you?

MCCLAIN: Good, good, and yourself?

MADIGAN: Good, good, um, Lang was here, and, um, you know he told me he’s gonna bow out sometime before the end of the calendar year.

MCCLAIN: Good. Perfect.

MADIGAN: Yeah, yeah. Did you-

MCCLAIN: Now I’ll, I’ll, I’ll talk to him, I’ll talk to him about the (unintelligible).

(END OF PERTINENT CONVERSATION)

Read the original transcript of the conversation