The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

LaSalle Lake: A taste of opening day and prospects for the season

Snippets from opening day at LaSalle Lake come with the background of prospects for the coming season.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE LaSalle Lake: A taste of opening day and prospects for the season
Bounnak Thammavong of Kingston lands a blue catfish last Wednesday on opening day at LaSalle Lake. Credit: Dale Bowman

Bounnak Thammavong of Kingston lands a blue catfish last Wednesday on opening day at LaSalle Lake.

Dale Bowman

MARSEILLES, Ill. — ‘‘Mike,’’ who was coming back along the gravel road above the riprap at LaSalle Lake, said: ‘‘They’re catching hybrids and blues from mile marker 50 to 70.’’

That was advice I could use on the opening day for fishing at the lake last Wednesday. I had only a couple of hours before sunset and, in the wind, figured I would need to do bait and had chicken livers and night crawlers.

The next guy I passed on my way to marker 50 said he had caught a mess of blue catfish.

‘‘Eaters or big ones?’’ I asked.

‘‘Both,’’ he said.

He estimated his two biggest at 15 and 22 pounds. That qualifies as big.

Just before marker 50, I spotted Bounnak Thammavong landing a fish. It was about a 15-inch blue. The artist/engineer from Kingston in DeKalb County was doing all right for his first time at LaSalle, the cooling lake south of Seneca. It was his third blue, and he had arrived only minutes ahead of me.

I so love LaSalle that I normally sleep the night before in line. But I’ve reached the point in life — age and blood thinners — where, on an overly cold morning with wind on a perched lake, I can wait until the afternoon warmup.

Opening-day reports matched expectations.

The fishery should be what it has been in recent years, with blue catfish ‘‘the star, for sure’’ and hybrid striped bass continuing ‘‘to be the close second,’’ fisheries biologist David Wyffels emailed.

He added that he had received ‘‘lots of good bass reports from last spring’’ for both smallmouth and largemouth.

I go back far enough to remember when you expected tremendous catches — numbers and size — of bass at LaSalle. But, like much of life, it has evolved through the decades.

The scheduled every-other-year fish survey could not be done last year, but the blues were surveyed and showed ‘‘larger fish returning, too, after the major fish kill of 2020,’’ Wyffels emailed. ‘‘But overall catch rates were down from pre-2020 kill numbers. We will continue to monitor this population.’’

As to the size of blues, he emailed: ‘‘Largest I have sampled in my 10 years at LaSalle was over 35 inches. The largest catfish species was actually a flathead that was over 50 pounds. The largest that I have heard of was the one fish that you reported on of 73 [pounds], I believe.’’

He also noted: ‘‘Last year, no notable fish kills happened on the lake. Thank goodness!’’

The fish kill in 2020 hit big blues and hybrids particularly hard, but they have come back strong. That’s the fish-factory nature of cooling lakes.

Stockings were the usual: blues, 20,500 advanced fingerlings (4 to 7 inches); largemouth, 23,337 advanced fingerlings and 38,159 fingerlings (1 to 3 inches); smallmouth, 28,246 advanced fingerlings; and hybrids (a cross of striped bass and white bass), 16,802 fingerlings.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset daily. Boaters were able to get out early on opening day, but wind had forced the launch to close to new boaters later. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

Fishing at LaSalle Lake, a cooling lake south of Seneca, is about the fish and fishing not the ambiance, as shown with the power plant on the west end of the cooling lake. Credit: Dale Bowman

Fishing at LaSalle Lake, a cooling lake south of Seneca, is about the fish and fishing not the ambiance, as shown with the power plant on the west end of the cooling lake.

Dale Bowman

Illinois River

Tony Karrick of Elgin and Ohioan Sam Cappelli won the two-day Masters Walleye Circuit tournament Saturday out of Spring Valley with 21 pounds, 6 ounces. . . . The two-day National Walleye Tour event is out of Spring Valley through this afternoon.

Stray cast

Alabama looks like the big muskie of the NCAA Tournament, albeit with a nasty spawning scar.

Next Up In News
‘There’s no downside’
Candidates for open City Council seats in South Side’s 4th, 5th Wards focus on public safety, development
With Chicago’s police leadership in flux, a new report on the nation’s law enforcement ‘crisis’ offers a path forward
Illinois attorney general urges Kia, Hyundai to take ‘comprehensive action’ over Chicago area car thefts
8 people injured in Irving Park car crash
Potential indictment of Donald Trump comes after decades of legal scrutiny
The Latest
John, who asked that his last name not be used, holding a picture of himself dressed as Karen about 1980, at a restaurant at 2901 W. Addison in Chicago on March 17, 2023.
Columnists
‘There’s no downside’
Trans Chicagoan looks at changes in the LGBTQ community.
By Neil Steinberg
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t stop loving a gambling addict who stole from me
Though the theft and an age difference are red flags, woman still feels attracted to the much younger man.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Top row: 5th Ward candidates Tina Hone (left) and Desmon Yancy. Bottom row: 4th Ward candidates Prentice Butler (left) and Lamont Robinson.
Elections
Candidates for open City Council seats in South Side’s 4th, 5th Wards focus on public safety, development
A state lawmaker and the outgoing incumbent’s chief of staff are vying for the open seat in the 4th Ward. And just to the south, a lawyer is competing against a religious charity director in the 5th Ward.
By Mary Norkol
 
Jim Franczek (left) and Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Editorials
Lightfoot’s knee-jerk firing of city’s labor negotiator was a needless flex
No matter how much the comments by the city’s longtime chief labor negotiator’s stung, Lightfoot’s response in giving him the pink slip was petty and emblematic as to why the thin-skinned mayor wasn’t reelected.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago police Supt. David Brown sits beside First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter, Chief of Operations Brian McDermott and other leaders of the police department during the graduation of Recruit Class 21-3 and 21-4 and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom in Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022.
Crime
With Chicago’s police leadership in flux, a new report on the nation’s law enforcement ‘crisis’ offers a path forward
Public trust in police has eroded, the number of officers has dwindled and crime has risen. So what comes next for a department pushing to comply with sweeping reforms?
By Tom Schuba
 