The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Little Village News Chicago

Discount Mall vendors sue owner, management

The plaintiffs want a judge to issue an injunction and restraining order that would allow them to remain open until a judge determines whether it’s legal to shut down their businesses and seize their merchandise.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Discount Mall vendors sue owner, management
The Discount Mall at 3115 W 26th St. in Little Village, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

The Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St. in Little Village, photographed in 2020.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A group of vendors from the Little Village Discount Mall have filed a lawsuit against the mall’s owner and against one of the mall’s management companies, they announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit aims to keep the vendors operating inside the mall until a judge can determine whether the vendors are legal tenants at the mall or just licensees who can be summarily closed.

“These people are tenants. At minimum, you should give them the basic legal rights any tenant should have,” Ramsin Canon, the group’s attorney, said at a City Hall news conference. 

The group of about 40 vendors had been told by the mall’s owner, Novak Construction, that they would have to leave the mall by March 26. Management for the vendors, PK Mall Inc., told the group if they didn’t leave in time, their merchandise could be confiscated.

Canon said the ownership and management companies view the group as “licensees” at the mall, rather than tenants, meaning they can be closed at-will.

“That’s absurd,” he said. “Some of these people have been here 30-plus years.” 

If a judge determines the vendors are in fact tenants, they could remain in place until their leases expires, Canon said. He added that they all signed annual leases at different times, meaning they would not all have to leave at once.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, is the latest action by the group as it seeks to remain in the mall, at 26th Street and Albany Avenue.

Last Thursday, dozens of vendors traveled from the Lower West Side neighborhood to protest outside the Northwest Side offices of Novak Construction. Also, at a news conference in February, the group promised that they would seek legal action if Novak did not work with them to find a solution.

At last week’s protest, a representative of the company “made it clear” to the group they weren’t going to let them remain at the mall, a vendor told the Sun-Times. Also, sometime Tuesday night, the mall’s iconic sign — a Mexican flag with the words “Discount Mall” above it — was painted over.

The treatment of the vendors has enraged many in Chicago’s immigrant community.

“We’re here to express our strongest condemnation to the inhumane order Novak wants to execute,” said Netza Roldan, head of immigrant advocacy group Binational Institute of Human Development.

“Not only will this action affect many small businesses, but it will also destroy a community,” he said. “This served as a ‘Times Square’ for many years.”

Elvira Arellano, a longtime immigration activist known for seeking sanctuary from deportation at a Chicago church, said the mall should be protected for its cultural significance.

People from all over the country, she said, would come to the mall because of its singular offerings and atmosphere, that for many immigrants felt like home.

“They came to identify with that love that is Mexico,” she said.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Related

Next Up In News
What made Beethoven sick? His hair DNA offers new clues
Edward G. Gardner, co-founder of Soft Sheen Products and beloved philanthropist, dead at 98
Quinn endorses Vallas over Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
School of the Art Institute of Chicago president to retire
We still have a chance, with drastic action, to avoid worst effects of climate change on our world
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
The Latest
Michael Jordan is in negotiations to sell at least a portion of the Charlotte Hornets to a group that includes minority owner Gabe Plotkin.
NBA
Michael Jordan considering selling stake in the Hornets
Jordan is the NBA’s only Black owner. He purchased the expansion team from Bob Johnson for $180 million in 2010. The team had a net worth of $1.7 billion after the 2021-22 season, according to Forbes.
By Steve Reed | Associated Press
 
A Peoples Gas crew installs a new 12-inch main in Albany Park in June 2019.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois needs more oversight of natural gas utilities
We should enforce equitable consumer protections on every regulated energy monopoly operating in the state, regardless of the energy type that they deliver.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Pedro Grifol (left) and White Sox general manager Rick Hahn holding up a jersey during a Nov. 3 press conference announcing Grifol’s hiring as the team’s new manager.
White Sox
Dare I say it? The White Sox get more media attention in town than the Cubs do.
The Sox have been much more interesting and controversial of late than their cousins to the north.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Nationals starter Trevor Williams winds up to throw as the pitch clock runs during a spring training game.
MLB
MLB updates rules on the pitch clock
Major League Baseball will allow umpires to delay the start of the pitch clock after big swings in which a hitter loses footing or when a pitcher covers first base, third or home, in addition to other clarifications.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
This photo provided by researchers shows the Stumpff Lock, from composer Ludwig van Beethoven, in a laboratory at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany. Hundreds of years after Beethoven’s death, researchers have pulled DNA from strands of his hair — and found clues about what killed him, according to a study published Wednesday.
Music
What made Beethoven sick? His hair DNA offers new clues
Since his death, scientists have long tried to piece together Beethoven’s medical history and have offered a variety of possible explanations for his many maladies.
By Associated Press
 