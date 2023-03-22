White Sox suffer familiar fate in 2023 season simulation

And the White Sox are your 2023 AL Central champions … according to a simulation of the upcoming season.

MLB The Show 23, this year’s edition of the video game series, simulated the season to predict the outcome of the World Series as well as all the division standings, awards and stat leaders.

The simulation had the White Sox winning 87 games to recapture the division:

White Sox 87-75

Twins 82-80

Guardians 80-82

Tigers 73-89

Royals 59-103.

But the game also recreated what has been real life for the Sox, predicting them to lose the Wild Card round to the Los Angeles Angels in three games.

The Cubs remain a work in progress, even in the virtual world. The game predicted they would finish in fourth place in the NL Central with a 74-88 record:

Brewers 88-74

Cardinals 87-75

Reds 79-83

Cubs 74-88

Pirates 62-100.

In a rematch of the 2021 World Series, the game has the Braves beating the Astros in six games.