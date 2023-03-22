The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Entertainment Guide

Dick Van Dyke crashes car in Malibu, suffers minor injuries

The crash occurred while the city was experiencing consistent rain, according to the Los Angeles Times. Van Dyke suffered “minor injuries,” according to CNN.

By  Elise Brisco | USA Today
   
SHARE Dick Van Dyke crashes car in Malibu, suffers minor injuries
Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021, in Washington, DC. The 97-year-old Hollywood legend was injured in a car crash earlier this month.

Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021, in Washington, DC. The 97-year-old Hollywood legend was injured in a car crash earlier this month.

Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke is recovering after crashing his car into a gate in Malibu last week.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department identified the driver as the 97-year-old entertainer in the single car accident on March 15. According to police, Van Dyke was treated on the scene by the Los Angeles Country Fire Department. 

According to a report on TMZ.com, when deputies arrived they found Dick behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 which he’d crashed into a gate.

USA Today reached out to Van Dyke’s representatives for more information. 

The crash occurred while the city was experiencing consistent rain, according to the Los Angeles Times. Van Dyke suffered “minor injuries,” according to CNN.

Van Dyke’s Hollywood career spans decades and includes leading roles in “Mary Poppins,” Broadway’s “Bye Bye Birdie” and 1960s sitcom classic “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” alongside Mary Tyler Moore. In 2021, he received the Kennedy Center Honor, calling the prestigious arts award a “capper on my career.”

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner made headlines earlier this year for singing a Frank Sinatra song, in a gnome costume, on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” 

Once Van Dyke made a big reveal at the end of the show judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger dropped their jaws in surprise. 

“It was real dark in there,” Van Dyke said after host Nick Cannon asked what it was like inside the costume. “You couldn’t see anything.” 

Scherzinger teared up after realizing Van Dyke was in the costume.

”I love you so much, we love you, the whole world loves you so much. It’s an honor to have you on our show. I can’t believe you’re here,” she said. 

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Overlong ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ devotes many minutes to breathtaking action
What made Beethoven sick? His hair DNA offers new clues
School of the Art Institute of Chicago president to retire
Chef Marcus Samuelsson elevating diversity of the culinary world
Dear Abby: I can’t stop loving a gambling addict who stole from me
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 22, 2023
The Latest
The Discount Mall in Little Village, photographed in 2023.
Little Village
Discount Mall vendors sue owner, management
The plaintiffs want a judge to issue an injunction and restraining order that would allow them to remain open until a judge determines whether it’s legal to shut down their businesses and seize their merchandise.
By Michael Loria
 
jw4_unit_210715_00159_r.jpg
Movies and TV
Overlong ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ devotes many minutes to breathtaking action
Still a wanted man, Keanu Reeves’ assassin scuffles with interesting opponents, but some of the battles go on and on.
By Richard Roeper
 
Screenshot from MLB The Show video game.
MLB
White Sox suffer familiar fate in 2023 season simulation
And whether it’s the real world or a virtual one, the Cubs have work to do.
By Sun-Times staff
 
14441e6e_77df_4e7b_86e2_c9b97b6e3b96.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Las deudas médicas están agobiando a las familias de Illinois, reporte
Los pacientes acumulan grandes facturas médicas porque no saben que hay ayuda financiera disponible. Una ley propuesta obligaría a los hospitales a identificar a los no asegurados para obtener ayuda económica.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Concessions workers picket in front of the United Center during a one-day strike for a Chicago Bulls game March 5. The union has approved a new deal.
La Voz Chicago
Empleados del United Center logran obtener contrato con aumentos y pensión
El sindicato Local 1 representa a unos 700 empleados del United Center que sirven comida y bebidas y limpian la arena.
By David Roeder
 