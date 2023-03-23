Horoscope for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from noon to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Like Obi-Wan, you might feel a great disturbance in the force as Pluto changes signs. This might signal that your friends will change. Likewise, you might decide that goals you have been pursuing are not worth pursuing. Shallow friendships will end.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A major change taking place today will empower you to achieve your life goals and possibly change your life direction or your career path. (This is big stuff.) Take all the time that you need to contemplate this new direction. This will become more obvious by next year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are starting to see that your overall view of the world is changing. Therefore, strive to learn everything you can because the knowledge you gain will be useful in the future. You might develop a strong belief or conviction in something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your interest in the occult and hidden teachings might increase in the near future. This is because you want to know explanations that get to the bottom of things. Give serious thought to how you can reduce or get out of debt. Smart move. Don’t let debt control your future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might start to feel that your relationships and partnerships are going to go through a profound and significant transformation because they will. As this unfolds, avoid power struggles with others. Very likely, you will redefine the nature of your close relationships and seek what is good for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A major shift that occurs today is a warning not to overdo things or over-strain your body or your health. On the other hand, you might see ways to bring about a complete physical regeneration for the better. Examine your diet and your exercise regimen. Be good to yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For those of you who have children, you might see major changes taking place in the near future. Others might encounter star-crossed, intense romance. Be open to discovering activities where you can express your creative talents and explore new hobbies.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Major changes will be taking place at home and within your family dynamic in the near future. Your home life might change. Your residence might change. Relations to family members might change, especially relationships to parents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In a curious way, elements of your everyday life that you normally take for granted, especially relations with siblings, relatives and neighbors, might now become fraught with significance. Even the most casual conversation could seem profound or prophetic. (Interesting.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In the next several years, your values will change, which might affect how you decide to earn your money and certainly how you decide to spend it. In fact, your attitude to property might change completely. Get ready for transformation that is inevitable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today Pluto enters your sign for the first time in roughly 250 years. (It was last there in 1778-1798.) It will stay in your sign until mid-June, then return in January 2024 to stay until 2043. This will reshape your personality and make you want to control everything and everyone around you. (Wow.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will begin to go through psychological changes as Pluto enters your 12th house urging you to get rid of hidden, psychic garbage. It’s time to let go of prejudices and attitudes that no longer serve your purpose. Many of these will be childish patterns that you must confront and deal with. (Pretty heady stuff.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Michelle Monaghan (1976) shares your birthday. You are curious and adventurous, which means you want to learn as much as you can. You are an entertaining person and fun to be with. This year service to others is your theme. In order to benefit others, it’s important to take care of yourself. Time for a makeover?

