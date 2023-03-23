Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Mika Baugher | ComEd Exhibit 24-T
Madigan confidant Michael McClain speaks to Madigan’s secretary, Mika Baugher.
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Paul Last Name Unknown and Mika Baugher
DATE: May 16, 2018
TIME: 2:44 p.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 2687
PAUL: Speaker’s Office.
MCCLAIN: Hey Paul, how are you?
PAUL: Good, what’s up?
MCCLAIN: Yeah, you know, just, just, I got up to Chicago to have lunch with somebody and had the lunch and, now I’m going through my assignments.
PAUL: Oh no. (Chuckles). He’ll, he’ll never leave you alone. Is my new, my new, my new, (unintelligible).
MCCLAIN: (Laughs.)
(NON-PERTINENT CONVERSATION)
PAUL: Uh, you want me to grab Mika for you?
MCCLAIN: Please.
PAUL: Alright, give me one moment. Let me grab her.
MCCLAIN: Thanks.
BAUGHER: Hi Mike.
MCCLAIN: Hey Mika.
BAUGHER: Hey, how are you?
MCCLAIN: Good, good-
BAUGHER: Good.
MCCLAIN: -good. Uh, do you want to ask him to call me when it’s convenient for him?
BAUGHER: Yeah, I sure will. He’s on with the Mayor, so, um, I’ll have him call you when he gets off?
MCCLAIN: Okay.
BAUGHER: Okay. He can call from this phone, is that okay? Or the other one?
MCCLAIN: Um, probably ought to call from the other one.
BAUGHER: Alright, I’ll tell him.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
BAUGHER: Yep.
MCCLAIN: Thank you.
BAUGHER: Thanks Mike. Okay, see ya.
MCCLAIN: Bye.
BAUGHER: Bye.
(END OF CONVERSATION)