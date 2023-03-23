The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Mika Baugher | ComEd Exhibit 24-T

Madigan confidant Michael McClain speaks to Madigan’s secretary, Mika Baugher.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Paul Last Name Unknown and Mika Baugher 

DATE: May 16, 2018 

TIME: 2:44 p.m. 

SESSION NUMBER: 2687 

PAUL: Speaker’s Office. 

MCCLAIN: Hey Paul, how are you? 

PAUL: Good, what’s up? 

MCCLAIN: Yeah, you know, just, just, I got up to Chicago to have lunch with somebody and had the lunch and, now I’m going through my assignments. 

PAUL: Oh no. (Chuckles). He’ll, he’ll never leave you alone. Is my new, my new, my new, (unintelligible). 

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) 

(NON-PERTINENT CONVERSATION) 

PAUL: Uh, you want me to grab Mika for you? 

MCCLAIN: Please.

PAUL: Alright, give me one moment. Let me grab her. 

MCCLAIN: Thanks.

BAUGHER: Hi Mike. 

MCCLAIN: Hey Mika. 

BAUGHER: Hey, how are you? 

MCCLAIN: Good, good- 

BAUGHER: Good. 

MCCLAIN: -good. Uh, do you want to ask him to call me when it’s convenient for him? 

BAUGHER: Yeah, I sure will. He’s on with the Mayor, so, um, I’ll have him call you when he gets off? 

MCCLAIN: Okay. 

BAUGHER: Okay. He can call from this phone, is that okay? Or the other one? 

MCCLAIN: Um, probably ought to call from the other one. 

BAUGHER: Alright, I’ll tell him. 

MCCLAIN: Okay. 

BAUGHER: Yep. 

MCCLAIN: Thank you. 

BAUGHER: Thanks Mike. Okay, see ya. 

MCCLAIN: Bye. 

BAUGHER: Bye. 

(END OF CONVERSATION) 

Read the original transcript of the conversation

