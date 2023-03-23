Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Mika Baugher | ComEd Exhibit 24-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Paul Last Name Unknown and Mika Baugher

DATE: May 16, 2018

TIME: 2:44 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 2687

PAUL: Speaker’s Office.

MCCLAIN: Hey Paul, how are you?

PAUL: Good, what’s up?

MCCLAIN: Yeah, you know, just, just, I got up to Chicago to have lunch with somebody and had the lunch and, now I’m going through my assignments.

PAUL: Oh no. (Chuckles). He’ll, he’ll never leave you alone. Is my new, my new, my new, (unintelligible).

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.)

(NON-PERTINENT CONVERSATION)

PAUL: Uh, you want me to grab Mika for you?

MCCLAIN: Please.

PAUL: Alright, give me one moment. Let me grab her.

MCCLAIN: Thanks.

BAUGHER: Hi Mike.

MCCLAIN: Hey Mika.

BAUGHER: Hey, how are you?

MCCLAIN: Good, good-

BAUGHER: Good.

MCCLAIN: -good. Uh, do you want to ask him to call me when it’s convenient for him?

BAUGHER: Yeah, I sure will. He’s on with the Mayor, so, um, I’ll have him call you when he gets off?

MCCLAIN: Okay.

BAUGHER: Okay. He can call from this phone, is that okay? Or the other one?

MCCLAIN: Um, probably ought to call from the other one.

BAUGHER: Alright, I’ll tell him.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

BAUGHER: Yep.

MCCLAIN: Thank you.

BAUGHER: Thanks Mike. Okay, see ya.

MCCLAIN: Bye.

BAUGHER: Bye.

(END OF CONVERSATION)

