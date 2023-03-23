Chicago concerts to catch this spring, from hip-hop to jazz

Chicago’s culture scene is thawing from the pandemic, and this spring artists and promoters are going all out to bring back audiences to concert venues.

Here are some highlights of the spring music scene:

Rise Against, Alive & Well: The Metro Residency

Tim McIlrath and Zach Blair of Rise Against perform on stage at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8, 2018. Getty Images/File

When: March 31-April 1

Where: Metro

The legendary Chicago punk rock band made headlines when it announced a multiday gig at Metro this spring in celebration of the venue’s 40th birthday. With fast-paced guitar licks and heavy-hitting drums, the band should give headbangers a reason to wake up the next day with a sore neck.

Info: Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. Tickets $49 in advance, $55 day of show.

Zakir Hussain Masters of Percussion

When: April 7

Where: Chicago Symphony Center

India-born tabla player Zakir Hussain is a familiar talent on the world music stage, and he has collaborated with many of the greats, from the Beatles’ George Harrison to Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead. But one of Hussain’s many gifts is his ability to tap virtuoso percussionists of all ages, cultures and instruments to play as an ensemble in his traveling Masters of Percussion series. This is a night like no other to see Hussain and a field of emerging percussion talent on the world music stage.

Info: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $29+.

Constellation Turns 10!

When: April 7-8

Where: Constellation

Chicago’s home for avant-garde jazz and experimental ensembles turns 10 in April, and the venue is having a two-day music fest to celebrate. Constellation’s birthday is headlined by accomplished jazz trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith and experimental composer Arto Lindsay. It also will include local talent Sam Prekop and Natural Information Society, the latter playing on the heels of an album release.

Info: Constellation, 3111 N. Western Ave. Tickets $50.

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour

Kurt Elling. Getty Images/File

When: April 14

Where: Chicago Symphony Center

The past, present and future of jazz music will be on display when the Monterey Jazz Festival makes a stop in Chicago in April. Chicago audiences are likely familiar with local Grammy-winning veteran vocalist Kurt Elling, who fronts the ensemble. But the event also spotlights rising stars including vocalist Veronica Swift and saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, who recently released an acclaimed fourth album titled “Phoenix.” The band also features pianist Christian Sands, who directs the performance, and Sands’ longtime musical partners Yasushi Nakamura on bass and Clarence Penn on drums.

Info: Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $45+.

Marcus Roberts Trio

When: April 15

Where: Nichols Concert Hall

Presented by the Music Institute of Chicago, the Marcus Roberts Trio brings jazz to the Nichols Concert Hall. Led by its namesake pianist, the band will be joined by drummer Jason Marsalis and Martin Jaffe on bass. The band’s on-point chemistry and brilliant technical ability will be on display with pieces highlighting each musician. The group will perform original songs and covers of classics.

Info: Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Tickets $25+.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, with Fabien Gabel and Daniil Trifonov

Fabien Gabel. Alfonso Salgueiro Photo

When: April 20-23

Where: Chicago Symphony Center

French conductor Fabien Gabel is known around the world, but this will be his Chicago Symphony Orchestra debut. He’ll perform with Russian pianist and composer Daniil Trifonov, who will make a separate appearance March 29 with the CSO. Expect renditions of Liadov’s Kikimora, Stravinsky’s Petrushka and Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

Info: Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets, $55+.

Banda MS

Banda MS perform during Premios Juventud 2022 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 21, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The band headlines the Allstate Arenan on April 28. Getty Images

When: April 28

Where: Allstate Arena

The legendary Mexican Banda from Sinaloa has one of the most devoted followings in Latin America and will be performing for two days at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena. Banda MS’s concerts are always massive fiestas with easy-to-dance-to tunes.

Info:Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets, $69+.

Third Coast Percussion

Third Coast Percussion. Saverio Truglia

When: May 2

Where: Harris Theater

Third Coast Percussion will premiere a new production titled “Metamorphosis” that focuses on the duality of human nature. Accompanied by choreography from Movement Art Is, the performance pairs music and street dance.

Info: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St. Tickets $18-$50.

Alfa Mist

When: May 2

Where: Thalia Hall

The UK-based jazz pianist and producer treated fans to a surprise earlier this year by dropping two singles in advance of a new album, “Variables,” due April 21. Alfa Mist weaves a variety of different influences into his frenetic jazz pieces. His 2021 “Brick Backs” won critical acclaim and an overseas tour, including his first Chicago performance at Sleeping Village last year. With new music and a larger venue, now is a good time to catch him.

Info: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. Tickets $25-$270.

Babyface Ray

BabyFace Ray performs onstage during the 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on in Philadelphia. The rapper headlines the Patio Theater on May 10. Getty Images

When: May 10

Where: Patio Theater

The Detroit star continues his ascent to the top of hip-hop mountaintop after the success of his 2022 album “MOB,” and his show at the Patio Theater is sure to be one to remember. Thanks to Chicago’s close proximity to Detroit, Babyface Ray had assembled a stronghold of fans here. Could hometown hero and collaborator Lil Durk make a surprise appearance? Anything is possible.

Info: The Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd. Tickets $30.

Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty. Getty Images/File

When: May 24

Where: Avondale Music Hall

Maryland’s punk-rap princess will be back for the first time since her memorable Soundclash performance in 2021 — and anyone familiar with her shows will be expecting another rager. Her 2022 album “Las Ruinas” was a solid addition to the rapper’s stellar catalog, experimenting with more electronic music than her previous work. The Avondale Music Hall is becoming a hot spot for young hip-hop fans to see their favorite rappers.

Info: Avondale Music Hall, 3336 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets $30.

Contributing: Cassie Walker Burke

