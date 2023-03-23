Go & Show: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet & Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo
The Walleyes Unlimited swap meet and the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo highlight Go & Show this week.
We are nearing the end of Go & Show, but remember the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here. Here’s a rundown of a couple notable events this week:
- The Walleyes Unlimited swap meet is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Read carefully, because the swap meet moved to a bigger space at the Antioch VFW Post 4551. I have yet to visit this swap meet.
- On the national front, the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo is Friday through Sunday, March 24-26, at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee. Obviously, it is wrapped around the Classic. If you have never done this show, it is awe-inspiring from the size and buzz to a fishing celebrity being in every other booth. At least it felt that way to me when I was last at the Classic in 2020 in Birmingham, Ala. I had hoped to make the Classic this year, but other work kept me home.

