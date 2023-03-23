The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Craig Willert | ComEd Exhibit 62-T

Michael McClain speaks to Craig Willert, a member of the speaker’s staff.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Craig Willert 

DATE: July 11, 2018 

TIME: 3:42 p.m. 

SESSION NUMBER: 7956 

WILLERT: How is everything else going? 

MCCLAIN: It’s alright, you know, I’m just trying to uh, get all these, get. Since, since I’m retired, he’s decided he can give me more assignments. 

WILLERT: (Laughs.) Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around? 

MCCLAIN: No, I’m glad to help. Especially this, this, uh, this cycle. 

(END OF CLIP 1)

MCCLAIN: All I do is, I get assigned and I do the assignment, and then, I carry the message. That’s all. 

WILLERT: Yup. Yeah, I know. And, and, big picture really is, you know, once, we should be building capital for the boss. Not, not, the other way around, so. 

MCCLAIN: Yeah. 

(END OF CLIP 2)

Read the original transcript of the conversation

