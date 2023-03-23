Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Craig Willert | ComEd Exhibit 62-T
Michael McClain speaks to Craig Willert, a member of the speaker’s staff.
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Craig Willert
DATE: July 11, 2018
TIME: 3:42 p.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 7956
WILLERT: How is everything else going?
MCCLAIN: It’s alright, you know, I’m just trying to uh, get all these, get. Since, since I’m retired, he’s decided he can give me more assignments.
WILLERT: (Laughs.) Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around?
MCCLAIN: No, I’m glad to help. Especially this, this, uh, this cycle.
(END OF CLIP 1)
MCCLAIN: All I do is, I get assigned and I do the assignment, and then, I carry the message. That’s all.
WILLERT: Yup. Yeah, I know. And, and, big picture really is, you know, once, we should be building capital for the boss. Not, not, the other way around, so.
MCCLAIN: Yeah.
(END OF CLIP 2)