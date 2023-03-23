The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Waukegan police search for missing U.S. Navy service member assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes

Seamus Gray, 18, was last seen on video leaving a bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan about 1:40 a.m. on March 18. A missing persons report was filed Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Waukegan police are searching for a missing member of the U.S. Navy assigned to the Naval Station Great Lakes.

Seamus Gray, 18, was last seen on video leaving a bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan about 1:40 a.m. on March 18. A missing persons report was filed Tuesday.

Waukegan police and fire crews searched the area around the bar and along the lakefront, the statement said.

Police described Gray as 6-foot-3, weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink/red long-sleeve shirt. Gray has tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

Anyone with information can call police at (847) 596-5454.

Neal Francis
Music
Neal Francis takes a cue from Peter Frampton for high-stakes Thalia Hall gigs
In this weekend’s shows, he’ll stage “Francis Comes Alive,” that will see him attempt to create a live album a la the great “Frampton Comes Alive!”
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
This file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug used to control heroin and opioid cravings. Doctors often use urine tests to make sure patients taking the medication for opioid addiction are sticking with the treatment.
Well
Opioid addiction patients sometimes cheat on drug tests: why doctors don’t catch it
A suspicious test result should prompt a frank discussion between doctor and patient, and possibly a higher level of care.
By Carla K. Johnson | AP
 
The hall of Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo in 2020 at Birmingham, Ala. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Go & Show: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet & Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo
The Walleyes Unlimited swap meet and the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo highlight Go & Show this week.
By Dale Bowman
 
A gavel.
Crime
Man charged with reckless homicide in North Park deadly car crash
Kurell Purnell, 19, was arrested Tuesday night, hours after police say he crashed into an SUV in the 3600 block of West Peterson Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
A pawnbroker in south suburban Alsip in 2012.
Other Views
Stop pawnbrokers from charging predatory interest rates of 240% on loans
The state’s Predatory Loan Prevention Act is working, we need to protect it, and the pawn industry must be included.
By Horacio Mendez
 