Waukegan police search for missing U.S. Navy service member assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes

Waukegan police are searching for a missing member of the U.S. Navy assigned to the Naval Station Great Lakes.

Seamus Gray, 18, was last seen on video leaving a bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan about 1:40 a.m. on March 18. A missing persons report was filed Tuesday.

Waukegan police and fire crews searched the area around the bar and along the lakefront, the statement said.

Police described Gray as 6-foot-3, weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink/red long-sleeve shirt. Gray has tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

Anyone with information can call police at (847) 596-5454.

