The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Nation/World News Politics

Sen. John Fetterman is expected back ‘soon,’ but no certain timeline yet

The Pennsylvania Democrat checked himself into a hospital in February with clinical depression. His recovery is going well, and he will soon be back at work, an aide says.

By  Marc Levy | Associated Press
   
SHARE Sen. John Fetterman is expected back ‘soon,’ but no certain timeline yet
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. Fetterman’s office expects him to return soon to the chamber, although Democratic leaders are giving no timeline five weeks after he sought inpatient treatment for clinical depression. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: WX103

Sen. John Fetterman, 53, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 15 for treatment for clinical depression. Last May, Fetterman had a stroke as he was campaigning in a three-way Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania.

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s office said Thursday that he is expected to return soon to the chamber, although Democratic leaders are giving no timeline five weeks after he sought in-patient treatment for clinical depression.

Fetterman, 53, was weeks into his service in Washington and still recovering from the aftereffects of the stroke he had last May during his campaign when he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 15.

Aides said at the time that Fetterman had not been his usual self for weeks. He was withdrawn, showing a disinterest in talking, eating and the usual banter with aides. Post-stroke depression is common and treatable, doctors say.

Asked about when Fetterman might return, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said only that Fetterman is recuperating.

“We want to give him the space to recuperate,” Schumer said at a Wednesday news conference. “He needs it, it’s fair, it’s right. There are other people in the Senate who have taken their time to recuperate, but I’m confident he’s going to come back and be an outstanding and fine senator.”

A spokesperson said Fetterman is getting better and that the recovery is going well.

“He’ll be back soon, at least over a week, but soon,” spokesperson Joe Calvello said Thursday.

Fetterman is receiving daily in-person briefings by chief of staff Adam Jentleson, Calvello said. The senator is reading the news and getting briefings, he said, while issuing statements through his office and sponsoring legislation. Aides are opening new regional offices in Pennsylvania.

After Fetterman checked in to Walter Reed, his office said he had experienced depression “off and on throughout his life,” but it had only become severe in recent weeks. The Capitol physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, recommended Fetterman’s hospitalization after conducting an evaluation, his office said then.

In the meantime, Fetterman’s aides and his wife, Gisele, have released photos of the senator smiling, being briefed or visiting with her and their three school-age children.

Fetterman had the stroke last May as he was campaigning in a three-way Democratic primary race. The stroke nearly killed him, he has said, and he had surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy.

He won the primary while in the hospital and went on to beat GOP nominee, Mehmet Oz, in November, winning the campaign cycle’s most expensive race. Fetterman’s victory boosted Democrats to a 51-49 majority.

Fetterman was sworn in Jan. 3.

One of Fetterman’s main aftereffects from the stroke is auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning. Fetterman uses devices in conversations, meetings and congressional hearings that transcribe spoken words in real time.

Post-stroke depression is also a common aftereffect, with 1 in 3 stroke patients experiencing it, and is treatable through antidepressant medication and counseling, doctors say.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said in an interview that he has purposely not called Fetterman to talk — “the last thing he needs is a lot of phone calls,” Casey said — and does not know when Fetterman will return.

Casey said his sense from Fetterman’s staff is that Fetterman has made “good progress.”

“I’m just happy he’s getting the time that he needs, and most people understand that these things don’t occur over two or three weeks, it takes a little longer,” Casey said.

Next Up In News
State trooper, 4 others injured in crash involving suspected stolen car in Chatham
New Starbucks chief executive plans to work in stores every month
Husband was desperate, menacing before Buffalo Grove murder-suicide, report finds
Skeptical congressional panel questions TikTok boss on safety, content
Elusive former top aide offers inside look at how Michael Madigan wielded power — and helped muster votes on bill pushed by ComEd
Southwest Side activists call on next mayor to address pollution: ‘We have to change this’
The Latest
Fr8_dBDXsAEAyzg.jpeg
Crime
State trooper, 4 others injured in crash involving suspected stolen car in Chatham
Three children, one believed to be 10 years old, and two adults, including an Illinois State Police trooper, were hospitalized in good condition, fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - Incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan speaks during Starbucks Investor Day 2022, Sept. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Starbucks officially has a new CEO. The Seattle coffee giant said Monday, March 20, 2023 that Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of CEO and joined the company’s board of directors. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, file) ORG XMIT: NYPS206
Business
New Starbucks chief executive plans to work in stores every month
Laxman Narasimhan will spend half-day shift each month at one of the company’s 9,000 U.S. coffee shops to stay close to employees and customers.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP Business Writer
 
Police investigate after officials found a family of five dead inside a home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove, Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Earlier in the day, police were called to the home to check on the well-being of the mother.&nbsp;They found five people dead inside: Andrei Kisliak, 39; his wife, Vera Kisliak, 36; their two daughters, Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, the children’s grandmother, neighbors told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Crime
Husband was desperate, menacing before Buffalo Grove murder-suicide, report finds
Andrei Kisliak was badly in need of cash and threatening leading up to killing his wife, mother and his two daughters in their home, Buffalo Grove police say in final report.
By Andy Grimm
 
Blackhawks forward Buddy Robinson pursues Alex Ovechkin.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ loss to Capitals mars special week for Buddy Robinson
Buddy Robinson and his brother Eric, a Blue Jackets forward, crossed paths in Washington before consecutive matchups against the Capitals. But Buddy’s Hawks struggled mightily Thursday in a 6-1 loss.
By Ben Pope
 
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew prepares to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to question the leader of the short-form social media video app about the company’s relationship with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, and how they handle users’ sensitive personal data.
Washington
Skeptical congressional panel questions TikTok boss on safety, content
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced hostile questions from Democrats, Republicans concerned about the company’s ties to China’s government, security, user data collection.
By Associated Press
 