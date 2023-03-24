Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This might be a good day for sweet financial transactions. In fact, you can attract money to yourself. Meanwhile, many of you will spend money buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Keep an eye on your possessions to avoid sudden loss.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you will truly enjoy any beauty that you encounter in art, architecture or people. Not only will you appreciate the beauty of buildings and items around you, you will also appreciate the beauty of others, which is why this can be a romantic day. Nevertheless, expect a surprise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have a strong sense of direction today, and you feel friendly with others. Nevertheless, something close to your heart (and perhaps touching) might occur that is “secret” or very private to you in some way. In fact, for some of you, it will be a secret love affair! (You need an adoring peanut gallery.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have warm feelings for a friend today, almost certainly. In fact, for some of you, a friend might become a romantic connection. Meanwhile, something or someone will surprise you. It could be a person or it could be unexpected news from a friend or a group.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you have the ability to impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. You might even blur the line between authority and friendship because you have feelings of camaraderie with someone. Nevertheless, no doubt, an authority figure will surprise you. (Could be the police.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. They could be canceled, delayed or detoured in some way. Or perhaps some of you will suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Something out of the blue. Meanwhile, someone from another culture might also surprise you. Stay tuned.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Goodies and money or favors from others can come to you today. Do keep your pockets open! Nevertheless, keep an eye on whatever you receive as well as shared property and the resources of others, because a surprise could catch you off guard. Don’t be too quick to trust.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with close friends, partners and spouses are warm and mutually affectionate today. You really appreciate each other. However, something unexpected, out of the blue will throw you a curveball that affects you or your partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Coworkers will be supportive today, which you will welcome. You might even have positive news about your health, or possibly, something related to a pet. However, later in the day, something unexpected will create some speed bumps. Computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages — something. Be prepared.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a romantic day and the perfect time to enjoy socializing with others. You will also enjoy the arts and fun activities with kids along with sports events. However, beware accidents with your kids. Likewise, beware accidents related to sports. Cancellations are also likely.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to entertain at home or to redecorate where you live. Relations with family members will be warm and friendly. However, your home routine will be interrupted today by something unexpected and sudden. Be prepared for this. (Might be wise to stock the fridge.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a pleasant day and you will find that you enjoy and appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual. Relations with others are friendly. Nevertheless, pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents and also to cope with unexpected changes to your day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jessica Chastain (1977) shares your birthday. You have an excellent mind and are fascinated by everything in life. You have a penetrating insight into the behavior of others. This is a year for reflection and taking time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies and life belief systems that will give you a better self-awareness.

