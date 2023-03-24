The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 24, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: May I keep giving friend his benefits when he’s engaged?

Woman believes her ‘bedroom fun’ with much younger man should continue right up until he says ‘I do’ to his fiancee.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: May I keep giving friend his benefits when he’s engaged?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I lost my husband of 20 years a little over two years ago. Last year, I moved to another state to be close to family. I rented an apartment, and my best friend moved with me. Shortly after, I met a much younger man. He was immediately interested in me. He’s sweet, kind and very handsome. It took me months to realize that I’m also interested in him.

We began spending time together, including bedroom fun. He has told me at least twice he loves me, and I told him the same. His demeanor and expressions match his words, and we agreed for the time being to be friends with benefits.

Three months ago, he met someone much closer to his age. But even in front of her he holds me close and tells me he loves me. She has now slapped a ring on his finger and is pushing him for marriage. He keeps saying he’s not ready.

We feel that until the day he says “I do,” it’s OK for us to continue our bedroom fun. I’m new to the dating world, and he’s my first since my husband passed. Am I doing the right thing? — LOVING THE FUN IN WASHINGTON

DEAR LOVING: It is extremely difficult to hit a moving target. No one “slaps a ring” on another person’s finger unless that person holds still for it. You are NOT doing the right thing by continuing to sleep with this man. In fact, you may be heading for a painful fall. When he marries his fiancee, you will be history once she realizes you are more than a good friend he “loves” but also a former bed partner.

DEAR ABBY: Our family has a thrilling story in its history about our grandfather and his brothers rescuing the family’s player piano from their burning house. The house burned to the ground, and they lost nearly everything but the piano, which is now shuffled among family members’ homes.

It’s not particularly attractive, and it’s certainly not playable even as a regular piano. It’s one of the cheap, mass-produced, no-name models that were popular in the 1920s. There are relatives who are desperate to keep it in the family, but who don’t have the space to store it or the money to refurbish it.

I’m not sentimental. If it were dumped on me, I’d throw it out. I told them they should take lots of photos of it and get rid of it. If some family members rescued a giant TV set from a fire, it wouldn’t make sense to keep it around for 100 years.

I’m sure they enjoyed the player piano as a source of entertainment in its time, but that time has passed. My question is, how do you get people to let go of material possessions that have become a huge burden? — UNFINISHED SONG IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR UNFINISHED: You stated that if someone gave you that old piano, you would junk it. If someone wants to give it a home, that is where it should go. I’m having trouble understanding why the fate of that instrument is your problem. Make it clear to your relatives that you want nothing to do with that piece of furniture and let it go.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: 15 warning signs that your partner is an abuser
Dear Abby: I can’t stop loving a gambling addict who stole from me
Dear Abby: I’ll insist my kids be the very best — if I have kids
Dear Abby: Those interested men online are probably just scammers
Dear Abby: I’ve been depressed since leaving best friend to live near family in Florida
Dear Abby: Boyfriend treats me like garbage now that I’ve lost ability to walk
The Latest
A health care worker on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Columnists
‘We nearly broke the system’: Hospitals face staff exodus, violence three years into pandemic
Three years after COVID struck, Chicago area hospitals struggle with staff exodus and patient violence in a brave new medical world.
By Neil Steinberg and Ashlee Rezin
 
This photo of a bottle dangling from a rope hanging from the ceiling at an Illinois Tollway maintenance garage in Alsip was part of an investigation into an incident that’s outraged Black employees of the state agency.
The Watchdogs
Black Illinois Tollway employees outraged over rope hung in locker room
A white co-worker said it was part of a joke having nothing to do with race. One complaint from a Black employee called it “an overt, poignant and intentional display of intimidation and harassment meant to impose terror.”
By Robert Herguth
 
Attorney James J. Banks.
The Watchdogs
Clout-heavy lawyer James J. Banks makes a push in video gaming
The former Illinois Tollway board member is new to the industry. But his Belmont Bank has been lending money for years to Rick Heidner, a giant in the business.
By Tim Novak and Robert Herguth
 
Number of people on a downtown Chicago sidewalk on West Madison Street near North State Street during a normally bustling weekday morning commute on March 19, 2020: zero. Number of pigeons: one.
Coronavirus
We asked Chicagoans how the pandemic changed their lives. Here’s what they said.
Also: What was the last thing you did before Illinois’ enacted the shelter-in-place order? And: What lessons have you taken from the COVID pandemic?
By Sun-Times staff
 
Yellowjackets_202_0668_R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Yellowjackets’ solves some mysteries, creates some more in Season 2
Showtime’s eerie, darkly funny hit solidifies its standing as one of the most memorable series of the decade.
By Richard Roeper
 