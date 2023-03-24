The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 24, 2023
A health care worker pauses to hold their head while working at a desk in the Emergency Department at Mount Sinai Hospital, Tuesday, March 21.&nbsp;COVID is receding but hospitals are left understaffed and struggling to adjust to a new medical reality.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 8 must-see photos from this week in news

From endorsements trickling in for mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, to Wilco performing at the Riviera Theatre, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in Chicago news.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Riviera Theatre, Thursday, March 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jackie Anyaso, 28, who got into Harvard’s emergency medicine program, receives a hug during Match Day at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Friday, March 17. About 170 graduating medical students at UIC simultaneously opened letters that revealed their future residency programs.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip is treated in the Emergency Department at Mount Sinai Hospital, Tuesday, March 21.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Rosendo Hernandez (second from left), who filed a lawsuit with his brother against former Det. Reynaldo Guevara, the City of Chicago and other officers, receives a hug during a press conference outside City Hall in the Loop, where attorneys announced that nine exonerees who claim to have been wrongfully imprisoned because of Guevara’s investigative misconduct filed eight lawsuits, Tuesday, March 21.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nels Cline of Wilco performs on day one of their three night performance at the Riviera Theatre, Thursday, March 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas accepts endorsement from former Gov. Pat Quinn during a press conference Wednesday at Frida’s Room in Pilsen, Wednesday, March 22.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson smiles after receiving endorsements from (left) Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd) and former mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia during a news conference at La Villita Community Church on the Southwest Side, Friday, March 17.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

