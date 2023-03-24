Chicago shows off its ‘named’ snowplows

Seven snowplows named in a recent contest were unveiled Friday by the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.
Residents who submitted the winning names in the inaugural “You Name a Snowplow Contest” got the chance to have their picture taken with the plow.
“I told my parents after I won, ‘You know, most people are naming kids. I’m naming a snowplow,’” winner Will Hager joked Friday outside the salt dome at Grand Avenue and Rockwell Street.
“The creativity of Chicago is on display today. And it’s nice to be here with the other winners.”
The contest drew 17,000 responses and more than 80,000 votes were cast for the snowplow names.
The winning names were announced in February:
Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow
Da Plow
Salter Payton
Sears Plower
Sleet Home Chicago
Holy Plow!
Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel
Gloria Pittman, deputy commissioner of the Department of Streets and Sanitation, poses with “Salter Payton,” a snowplow named by a resident through a contest.
Will Hager submitted one of the winning names, “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow.”
The city’s “Sears Plower” and “Salter Payton” snowplows were unveiled Friday at the Grand Avenue Salt Dome.
A driver maneuvers “Holy Plow” around the Grand Avenue Salt Dome on Friday.
“Salter Payton” is one of seven snowplows named through a “You Name a Snowplow Contest” run by the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.
Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard speaks during the unveiling of seven snowplows named through the “You Name a Snowplow Contest.”
