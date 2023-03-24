The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 24, 2023
Chicago shows off its ‘named’ snowplows

The seven snowplows named in the inaugural “You Name a Snowplow Contest” were put on display Friday at the Grand Avenue Salt Dome.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Snow plows are parked outside the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood during the unveiling of seven new snow plows, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.

Seven snowplows named in a city contest were unveiled Friday at the Grand Avenue Salt Dome.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Seven snowplows named in a recent contest were unveiled Friday by the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Residents who submitted the winning names in the inaugural “You Name a Snowplow Contest” got the chance to have their picture taken with the plow.

“I told my parents after I won, ‘You know, most people are naming kids. I’m naming a snowplow,’” winner Will Hager joked Friday outside the salt dome at Grand Avenue and Rockwell Street.

“The creativity of Chicago is on display today. And it’s nice to be here with the other winners.” 

The contest drew 17,000 responses and more than 80,000 votes were cast for the snowplow names.

The winning names were announced in February:

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow 

Da Plow 

Salter Payton 

Sears Plower 

Sleet Home Chicago 

Holy Plow! 

Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel 

Gloria Pittman, the deputy commissioner of the Department of Streets and Sanitation, poses with “Salter Payton,” a snow plow that was named by a resident, during the unveiling of seven new snow plows outside the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.
Gloria Pittman, deputy commissioner of the Department of Streets and Sanitation, poses with “Salter Payton,” a snowplow named by a resident through a contest. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Will Hager submitted one of the winning names, “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow” for a new snow plow, poses with the vehicle during the unveiling of seven new snow plows outside the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.
Will Hager submitted one of the winning names, “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow.” | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
The city’s “Sears Plower” and “Salter Payton” snowplows were unveiled Friday at the Grand Avenue Salt Dome.
The city’s “Sears Plower” and “Salter Payton” snowplows were unveiled Friday at the Grand Avenue Salt Dome. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A driver drives “Holy Plow,” a snow plow that was named by a resident, around the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood during the unveiling of seven new snow plows, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.
A driver maneuvers “Holy Plow” around the Grand Avenue Salt Dome on Friday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
“Salter Payton,” a snowplow named by a resident, is parked during the unveiling of seven new snow plows outside the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood while the Willis Tower is seen in the background, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.
“Salter Payton” is one of seven snowplows named through a “You Name a Snowplow Contest” run by the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard speaks during the unveiling of seven new snow plows outside the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.
Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard speaks during the unveiling of seven snowplows named through the “You Name a Snowplow Contest.” | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
