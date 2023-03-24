The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 24, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

CPD officer facing dismissal after shooting unarmed man who was reaching for his boot during chase

Both the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and Supt. David Brown have recommended that Officer Carlos Barona be fired.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE CPD officer facing dismissal after shooting unarmed man who was reaching for his boot during chase
Stock image of a Chicago police officer’s vest.

Stock image of a Chicago police officer’s vest

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for shooting an unarmed man during a chase on the South Side in 2018, with investigators saying there was little reason to believe the man was reaching for a weapon.

Both the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and Supt. David Brown have recommended that Officer Carlos Barona be fired for the shooting on Feb. 25, 2018.

Barona and other officers were driving north on Ashland Avenue when they smelled marijuana from a passing car near 44th Street, according to COPA. The officers stopped the car and asked the occupants to step outside.

One of them fled and Barona ran after him, yelling for him to stop, COPA said. Another officer stayed behind with the car, where a 1-year-old child was inside.

Barona followed the man to a trucking dock at an industrial facility in the 1500 block of 43rd Street. The man ran under a truck and began reaching for his boot, according to COPA.

Barona told him to stop, later telling investigators he believed the man was reaching for a weapon. Barona fired four times, wounding the man. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and recovered from his injuries.

COPA said Barona did not offer any explanation about why he thought the man was armed and admitted not seeing a firearm or anything shaped like a gun.

He told investigators that when officers pulled over the car, he heard the man say “f***” and push something between his leg and the car door.

When the officer was asked, “Other than him yanking on his boot at that time, was there any other indication that he might have a firearm in that moment?” Barona responded, “At that moment, no. It was just him yanking on his boot,” according to the COPA report.

Searches of the area found no firearms. COPA said it was unable to locate video of the shooting, and none of the civilians involved cooperated with the investigation.

In charges filed with the police board, Supt. Brown determined Barona’s use of force was not necessary to prevent death or bodily harm. He agreed with COPA’s recommendation that Barona be separated from the force.

The case will go to evidentiary hearings next month.

Next Up In News
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant is charged in wife’s murder
Time to revisit use of drones by law enforcement when public safety is at stake
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard; person in custody
Some Little Village Discount Mall vendors will have to leave in 2 days after judge refused to block move
CPD announces plans to hire back officers and poach cops from outside the city
Scandal-prone Ald. Gardiner mum about reelection bid against rival who feels ‘great about going into the runoff’
The Latest
This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.
News
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant is charged in wife’s murder
The body of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.
By Associated Press
 
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Columnists
Time to revisit use of drones by law enforcement when public safety is at stake
A camera-equipped drone could’ve spotted Robert Eugene Crimo III on a building rooftop overlooking the parade before he fired 83 shots that killed seven people and wounded 48 more.
By Rich Miller
 
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Englewood.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard; person in custody
The man, 32, was shot during a “domestic related” incident about 3 p.m. Friday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rows of traditional apparel and formal dressware line the walkways at the Discount Mall, in the Little Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Little Village
Some Little Village Discount Mall vendors will have to leave in 2 days after judge refused to block move
About 40 vendors sued the property owner aiming to stay. A judge on Friday denied their request for an injunction.
By Michael Loria
 
Chicago Graduates New Class Of Police Officers
News
CPD announces plans to hire back officers and poach cops from outside the city
Police staffing has remained at the center of the mayoral race as the department struggles to fill roughly 2,000 vacancies.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 