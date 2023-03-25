The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Red Stars Sports Soccer

Red Stars defender Arin Wright gets fresh slate as NWSL season kicks off

This season marks a new beginning for the club and Wright, who will serve as team captain in the absence of U.S. national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Red Stars defender Arin Wright gets fresh slate as NWSL season kicks off
Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars: 2021 NWSL Championship

Arin Wright was unanimously voted by her teammates to serve as captain in the absence of Alyssa Naeher when she is competing with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Defender Arin Wright is detailed in her discussions. 

It doesn’t matter whom she’s conversing with on the Red Stars; she likes to talk. So when she used two words — fresh start — to define not only the team’s upcoming season but her own, they carried a lot of weight. 

Her explanation for choosing those words is where the detail came in. 

“I played the whole [2021] season after having Grady [her son],” Wright said. “No issues. But at the end of the season, I was basically taped together.” 

The next year, everything caught up to Wright and to the Red Stars as an organization. 

Wright dealt with various injuries in 2022, including an ankle injury in August and nagging hip issues and muscle weakness. Meanwhile, the club she has called home her entire NWSL career was dealing with the fallout from Rory Dames’ resignation after abuse allegations detailed in a Washington Post report. 

The ’22 season concluded in the fall with two reports revealing that abuse and misconduct were systemic across the league, but specifically within four organizations, including the Red Stars.

The sale of longtime owner Arnim Whisler’s stake in the club followed in December. 

As preseason training camp began in February, a page was turned, marking a new beginning for the club. It also marked a new beginning for Wright, who was unanimously voted by her teammates to serve as captain when goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is competing with the U.S. national team. 

“I definitely shopped around [during free agency],” said Wright, a first-time free agent. “I weighed my pros and cons. I think my circumstances are slightly different in the sense that I have a family, a child in school and a home.

“What it came down to was the Red Stars ended up giving me exactly what I wanted. They showed me that they valued me.” 

While Wright chose to remain with the organization, teammates she had played with her entire pro career opted not to.

Midfielder Danielle Colaprico signed with San Diego Wave FC, and midfielders Vanessa DiBernardo and Morgan Gautrat signed with the Kansas City Current.

Their departures signaled the beginning of a rebuild. In welcoming new players to the club, Wright said the veterans who remained had to confront its past. 

“Me and [Naeher] talked a lot about how we wanted to approach this conversation with new players,” Wright said. “When you look at our team, we’re a bunch of players who lived through it, then there’s over half our team who has no idea [what happened here].

“The best way we wanted to approach it was having the team over at Alyssa’s house. We made it super-casual, and we just wanted to talk it through and make sure everyone was on the same page. We wanted to wipe the slate clean.” 

The fresh slate is deserved because it’s the players wiping it clean, not owners or coaches sweeping abuse and misconduct under the rug. 

With this clean slate comes a new system from coach Chris Petrucelli, hired last February, who has earned the trust of the team, Wright said, by listening. 

“The best part about our game this year is no one is going to know what to expect from us because we’re so new,” Wright said. “I will say we’re trying everything, and that’s a good thing. For too long, we were stuck in our ways.” 

On Saturday, in the season opener against San Diego, fans will get their first glimpse at Chicago’s new NWSL team.

Next Up In Sports
Positives, negatives apparent early in Fire season
Sky’s Isabelle Harrison views 2023 season as a reintroduction
Season’s greetings: Making sense of Kyle Wright and Cubs and Sox win totals
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson reflects on first season: ‘This is the direction we wanted’
Baseball quiz: Each games equals 0.0061728395 of the season
Chicago outdoors: Bucks holding antlers, goldfinch colors, Turkey Run SP, pelicans
The Latest
2023_0318_VS_Cincinnati_FC_Chris_Mueller_2.jpg
Chicago Fire
Positives, negatives apparent early in Fire season
The lone winless Eastern Conference team entering Saturday’s match at Inter Miami, the Fire played well at Philadelphia and should have beaten FC Cincinnati but also have been plagued by familiar issues.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Spring flower shows (from top left) around Chicago include the Birds and Bees at the Garfield Park Conservatory, Cooler by the Lake at the Lincoln Park Conservatory and the Orchid Show at the Chicago Botanic Gardens.
Where to enjoy spring blooms around Chicago, a garden lover’s guide
Whether you’re looking to bask in the beauty of flowers or are a serious horticulturist, there are plenty of opportunities around Chicago to admire and learn.
By Julia Binswanger | WBEZ
 
Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Isabelle Harrison views 2023 season as a reintroduction
“Personally, I felt like having Chicago, me headed there with the players we have now, it’s going to be a good opportunity to — I hate to say it — but revamp myself.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Pedro Grifol and Rick Hahn
White Sox
Season’s greetings: Making sense of Kyle Wright and Cubs and Sox win totals
Bet on it: Smart baseball bettors can find value in MLB futures bets
By Rob Miech
 
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson reflects on first season: ‘This is the direction we wanted’
On Sunday, Richardson will turn 54 and also coach his 73rd Hawks game — a sign of his debut season nearing its end. He’s proud of the team culture he has helped build in it, although learning how to manage his time has been challenging.
By Ben Pope
 