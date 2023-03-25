The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: Bucks holding antlers, goldfinch colors, Turkey Run SP, pelicans

A buck holding antlers in late March, goldfinch in spring and winter colors, the highlighted hiking at Turkey Run State Park in Indiana and American white pelicans on the Kankakee River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Bucks holding antlers, goldfinch colors, Turkey Run SP, pelicans
American goldfinches sporting both spring and winter colors in the south suburbs. Credit: Micheal Dodd

American goldfinches sporting both spring and winter colors in the south suburbs.

Michael Dodd

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Michael Dodd photographed American goldfinches in both winter and spring colors at a thistle feeder in the south suburbs. It’s that time of year.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Driving down Sandbar Road [Wednesday] morning on the Kankakee River near the McHie Ferry sign [upstream of Route 17] and saw these beauties. Thought they were swans at first, but turns out they are pelicans. I have not seen these on the river before. The geese and mallards were squawking at them.” Jeff Habedank

American white pelicans on the Kankakee River near the McHie Ferry sign. Credit: Jeff Habedank

American white pelicans on the Kankakee River near the McHie Ferry sign.

Jeff Habedank

A: American white pelicans, of which sightings have been drifting east in Illinois over the last couple decades, are notable birds, looking and in size. Jaelyn French Anderson also messaged about the pelicans, too. I vividly remember the first time I saw them in Illinois, circling over the Masters Walleye Circuit event about 20 years ago on the Illinois River at Spring Valley.

BIG NUMBER

1: Ranking of Turkey Run State Park Trail 3 in Parke County in Indiana in the Midwest’s Best Hike in Midwest Living’s annual Best of the Midwest list. Turkey Run is a family favorite state park.

Hiking in the recently honored Turkey Run State Park in Indiana. Provided by the Indiana DNR

Hiking in the recently honored Turkey Run State Park in Indiana.

Provided by the Indiana DNR

LAST WORD

“Some still don a chapeau.”

Jeff Norris, texting about a buck sporting antlers late Tuesday night on a trail cam in the western suburbs (bucks shedding antlers in Illinois typically peaks in mid-February).

A buck still sporting antlers on March 21 in the western suburbs. Provided by Jeff Norris

A buck still sporting antlers on March 21 in the western suburbs.

Provided by Jeff Norris

WILD TIMES

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, March 30: Windy City Dinner, The Elmcrest, Elmwood Park,

Friday, March 31: Lockport Dinner, Crystal Grand Banquet Hall, Lemont,

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Today, March 25: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Through Sunday, March 26:Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Friday, March 31, to April 2:Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Through Sunday, March 25-26: First youth spring turkey hunt

Next weekend, April 1-2: Second youth spring turkey hunt

Next Saturday, April 1: Inland trout season opens. . . . Smelt netting opens in Chicago.

Through April 30: First lottery, Illinois residents only, fiream or muzzleloader deer permits

HUNTER SAFETY

April 22-23: Momence, (815) 472-4900

April 28-29:Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

May 6-7: Ingleside, S.FREY2008@YAHOO.COM

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, April 1: Weekend Navigator, Villa Park, Don Goff, dgoff6547@gmail.com

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES

April 5: Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s spring workshop, Wilmette Harbor Club, 6-8:30 p.m., (virtual viewing will be April 13 6-8 p.m.), register for either at tinyurl.com/2tx6p9sf

FUNDRAISER

Saturday, April 29: Help send autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson, currently ranked sixth in the nation, to the National Bass Trail National Championships, Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, Musky Tales, Antioch, 5-9 p.m., contact Jeff Henderson (847) 409-1410 or goosefishing@yahoo.com

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

April 22: Illinois & Chicago chapter’s 50th annual fundraiser and banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson reflects on first season: ‘This is the direction we wanted’
Baseball quiz: Each games equals 0.0061728395 of the season
Ryan Poles in no rush to upgrade Bears’ defensive line
Bulls avoid trap game and easily handle the short-handed Trail Blazers
Once upon a time in Hollywood ... as Bulls’ Alex Caruso feels miscast
Andrew Vaughn returns to field in White Sox minor-league game
The Latest
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson reflects on first season: ‘This is the direction we wanted’
On Sunday, Richardson will turn 54 and also coach his 73rd Hawks game — a sign of his debut season nearing its end. He’s proud of the team culture he has helped build in it, although learning how to manage his time has been challenging.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Cheating daughter wants me to accept her new guy, but I can’t
The unfaithful woman upset her mom when she left a seemingly good marriage for somebody new.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
David Ross
Cubs
Baseball quiz: Each games equals 0.0061728395 of the season
Does opening day really matter? Well, it’s worth the same in the standings as any other game
By Bill Chuck
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Sports Saturday
Ryan Poles in no rush to upgrade Bears’ defensive line
After passing on the best available linemen in free agency and moving out of Will Anderson territory in the draft, the Bears might not get a marquee player to fill one of their biggest needs — their NFL-worst pass rush — unless they get a chance to roll the dice on Georgia standout DT Jalen Carter.
By Mark Potash
 
Northwestern v UCLA
Other Views
No, colleges should not pay student-athletes
As a former college instructor, I just don’t buy it. If they are to be paid employees, drop the pretense of them being students. And then there is no reason for them to be provided with room and board.
By John Vukmirovich
 