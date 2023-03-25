City/Suburban Hoops Report Coach of the Year: Downers Grove North’s Jim Thomas

When Jim Thomas and his staff looked at their upcoming schedule back in November, the Downers Grove North coach had a very bright outlook.

“We honestly thought we would have a good chance of having the better team on the floor in all our games on our entire schedule,” Thomas said.

Thomas wasn’t just referencing the tough West Suburban Silver Conference teams he would be facing or non-conference foes. He was including potential postseason opponents.

“Yes, that included the state playoffs,” Thomas added.

Very few outside the program –– if any –– believed it.

The Trojans were coming off a 16-10 season a year ago and were left out of the preseason Super 25 rankings.

Fast-forward four months and Downers North just completed the best basketball season in school history. The Trojans reached the IHSA State Finals for the first time in program history, bringing home a fourth-place state trophy and winning a school record 32 games.

As a result of the record-breaking season, while winning what was arguably the state’s toughest sectional and going from unranked to No. 4 in the final rankings, Thomas is this year’s City/Suburban Hoops Report Coach of the Year.

“To receive an accolade like this, you have to be surrounded by good people and players, administration has to support you in everything you’re doing and having the right coaching staff is huge,” said Thomas, who took over the DGN program in 2007. “We have felt like we’ve done things the right way, and our coaching staff has been together for 16 years. We had a vision and have kind of grown into that together.”

Downers Grove North was expected to be very good with the bulk of its team returning from a year ago. There were four full-time starters, including a rising junior star in Jack Stanton, and other key pieces returning.

But it was Lyons that was the talk of the preseason in the West Suburban Silver, and it was Hinsdale Central gobbling up the headlines during its regular season conference title run and 20-plus game win streak. For the better part of three months, Downers Grove North played second-fiddle to teams in its own league.

While the Trojans were a fringe Top 25 team when the season started, they weren’t ranked in the preseason. Even some of the most well-connected people in high school basketball didn’t quite see this one coming, even if the signs were all there.

But they made all the noise when it mattered most while piling up a glitzy record and monster March wins. They beat four ranked teams in the postseason, starting with Proviso East in the regional final. Then they proceeded to take care of Whitney Young, Hinsdale Central and Kenwood, who were all ranked and seeded higher than DGN.

“We don’t talk about that stuff at all, the wins and losses, being ranked,” Thomas said. “We stick to talking about standard of play and what the byproduct is on the floor from that standard of play.”

What happened was a school and community being enthralled with this team each step of the way. The momentum gained throughout the postseason run, purple filled the Hinsdale Central gym in the two sectional wins and the fans did it again at UIC for the sterling performance in the super-sectional victory over Kenwood.

Thomas believed in his team. That’s without question. But the coach who is full of passion and fire on the sideline was able to “push and prod a little differently” because of the experience he returned and how receptive this group was from the start of last summer.

He felt his team was physically stronger, more fit and better conditioned than a year ago. As a result, his team played at a faster pace. With the depth, ball-handling and speed his team could counter any opponent with, Thomas saw his team tire out foes by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.

“We probably don’t pass the eye test when you watch us on video, but when we can do it for four quarters I think we did wear teams down,” Thomas said.

He also believed his team was capable of playing different styles

“Being able to play multiple styles of basketball, particularly in our sectional with the teams in there, we knew we were going to have to do that,” Thomas added.

While those were all physical and stylistic traits of an improved basketball team, ones that Thomas felt would lead to success, what the veteran coach really found confidence in was the mental makeup of the team. There was a toughness and chemistry that was undeniable, truly measured by seeing a team every day.

“Our competitive spirit,” Thomas immediately answered in regard to the biggest key to the season. “These kids were feisty and showed that all year long. We had to scale back considerably in practice, because they were relentless against each other. They went at each other all the time. That was most exciting for me because I knew these guys would not go away. Ever.”

This was a collection of players who grew up together playing in the feeder program.

“They were together forever, every player but one, trying to work their way to this moment,” Thomas said. “You combine that competitive spirit with that type of chemistry, and it’s tough to break.”

Where it all came from –– the very small tweaks and changes in philosophy, the cohesiveness, the confidence and competitiveness –– is a direct result of the impact Thomas had on this team. Just ask Stanton.

“He’s obviously the heartbeat of the team,” said Stanton, the team’s leading scorer. “He’s been unbelievable. Whenever it seemed we had a moment of being down or losing our spirit in a game, he would come into a huddle or come into the locker room at halftime and bring the emotion that we needed.

“From a team perspective, he led us all the way. Leadership is no doubt one of his best traits. And he always gave us a ton of confidence.”

Thomas deflects the praise. and turns it right back to his players and the fans that rallied around his team.

“This is unchartered territory for us, and I don’t know if anyone expected us to win outside our locker room,” Thomas said. “But bringing the community together and the outpouring of support we received was unbelievable. The community feeding off of us and then giving us the confidence in return was huge.

“These kids took us on a journey, and I give a lot of credit to them for being prepared for those moments. Hats off to them for delivering when the opportunity presented itself.”

Past City/Suburban Hoops Report’s Coach of the Year

2023: Jim Thomas, Downers Grove North

2022: Jason Opoka, Glenbard West

2021: Tom Kleinschmidt, DePaul Prep

2020: Tai Streets, Thornton

2019: Mike Oliver, Curie

2018: Mike Ellis, Evanston

2017: Mike Healy, Wheaton South

2016: Gene Heidkamp, Benet

2015: Phil Ralston, Geneva

2014: Tom Livatino, Loyola Academy

2013: Mike Taylor, Marian Catholic

2012: Robert Smith, Simeon

2011: Scott Miller, Glenbard East

2010: Gene Heidkamp, Benet

2009: Ron Ashlaw, Waukegan

2008: John Chappetto, Richards

2007: Pat Ambrose, Stevenson

2006: Gordie Kerkman, West Aurora

2005: David Weber, Glenbrook North

2004: Roy Condotti, Homewood-Flossmoor

2003: Bob Curran, Thornwood

2002: Rick Malnati, New Trier

2001: Conte Stamas, Lyons Twp.

2000: Dave Lohrke, Glenbard South

1999: Gene Pingatore, St. Joseph

1998: Mark Lindo, Naperville North

1997: Gordie Kerkman, West Aurora

1996: Rocky Hill, Thornton

