The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
College Sports Sports

Florida Atlantic holds off Kansas State to reach its first Final Four

Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four as the Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to win 79-76.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Florida Atlantic holds off Kansas State to reach its first Final Four
Florida Atlantic v Kansas State

Florida Atlantic celebrates after beating Kansas State in the Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Elsa/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four as the Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to beat the Wildcats 79-76 on Saturday night.

FAU (35-3), making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, won the East Region at Madison Square Garden and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday’s South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State.

In one of the most unpredictable NCAA Tournaments ever — all four No. 1 seeds were out by the Elite Eight — the Owls from Conference USA typified the madness.

“I expect the prognosticators to pick us fifth in the Final Four,” fifth-year FAU coach Dusty May said.

The winningest team in Division I this season had never won an NCAA Tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits, to become the first No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four since Wichita State in 2013 and the third to get that far since seeding began in 1979.

Nowell, the 5-foot-8 native New Yorker, was incredible again at Madison Square Garden, with 30 points, 12 assists and five steals, coming off a Sweet 16 game in which he set the NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists. He didn’t get enough help this time.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin was the only other player in double figures for Kansas State (26-10) with 14 points. Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats’ leading scorer, fouled out with nine points.

Martin scored 17 points, including a huge 3 down the stretch, the 7-foot-1 Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Forrest made four clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Owls, who held steady as the Wildcats made a late push.

Cam Carter made a 3 from the wing with 22.8 seconds left to cut FAU’s lead to 75-74 and Kansas State fouled and sent Forrest to the line with 17.9 seconds left. The senior made both to make it a three-point game.

Nowell found Tomlin inside for a layup with 8.6 seconds left to cut the lead to one again, and again K-State sent Forrest to the line. With 6.9 remaining, he made them both.

With no timeouts left, Nowell rushed down the court, gave up the ball to Ismael Massoud outside the 3-point line, and never got it back. FAU’s Johnell Davis swiped it away and time ran out.

“It was trying to get Ish a shot,” Nowell said. “Coach wanted to Ish to set the screen, and I waved it off because I felt like on the right side of the court, that’s where Ish hits most of his shots. And they closed out hard to him, and he didn’t get his shot off.”

Nowell was named the most outstanding player of the regional, but FAU turned out to be the best team. As the Owls built their lead in the final minutes, Kansas State fans who had packed the building became anxiously quiet and the “F-A-U!” chants started to rise.

The Owls rushed the floor to celebrate a historic moment for the school. FAU didn’t even have a basketball program until the late 1980s and has only been in Division I for the last 30 years.

“I’m living the dream right now,” Forrest said.

FAU held up to Tennessee’s bully ball in the Sweet 16 and dropped a 40-point second half on the best defense in the nation to eliminate the Southeastern Conference team.

Against one of the Big 12’s best, FAU dominated the boards, 44-22, and became the first team from C-USA to to reach the Final Four since Memphis in 2008.

The Owls aren’t hanging around much longer. They’re moving to the American Athletic Conference next season. But first: a trip to Texas.

Next Up In College Sports
Polling Place: How you voted on Blackhawks’ decision not to warm up in ‘Pride’ jerseys
Five years later, Loyola’s Final Four Ramblers reflect on Chicago college hoops’ wildest ride
The Big Ten — with zero titles since 2000 — keeps calling itself the best hoops league. Why?
Hail David, yes, but have a little sympathy for Goliath
St. John’s hires Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino
Chicagoland to Princeton to Sweet 16? Blake Peters, Caden Pierce shining in the moment
The Latest
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
Crime
Chicago firefighter charged with running prostitution business from his apartment
Brendan A. Kennedy-Gasior, 37, faces a felony count of promoting prostitution and was released from custody after posting $500 bond in the case.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Shots fired inside Pullman neighborhood Walmart, but no injuries
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the store Saturday evening.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times).
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn ‘in really good place’
White Sox notebook: Vaughn, lineups, Bummer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
Metro/State
CTA employee questioned in death of man at Blue Line station: source
Police said a person was being questioned after a man was found unresponsive in a stairwell landing early Saturday at the LaSalle Street station.
By Allison Novelo and Tom Schuba
 
Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month in Beverly Hills. The actor&nbsp;was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in New York on Saturday, according to police.
Celebrities
Actor Jonathan Majors arrested, released following alleged assault charge in New York
A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.
By Associated Press
 