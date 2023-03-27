The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
Brothers from Darien lead off Turkey of the Week for second straight year

Brothers Luke and Joe Teri doubled up to lead off Turkey of the Week for a second straight year.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Luke and Joe Teri hold their matching toms they bagged to lead off Turkey of the Week for a second straight year. Provided photo

Luke and Joe Teri hold their matching toms they bagged to lead off Turkey of the Week for a second straight year.

Provided photo

Turkey of the Week for March 29, 2023. photo attached

Brothers Luke (left) and Joe Teri of Darien doubled up to lead off Turkey of the Week for the second straight year from Stephenson County. (It’s three straight years for Luke, the older brother.)

“It was an absolute blizzard walking out,” their father Matt emailed.

Luke shot his at 8 Saturday morning, opening day of Illinois’ first youth weekend hunt for spring turkey. Joe shot his at 8:30. The toms matched with 10-inch beards and 1-inch spurs.

Illinois’ second youth turkey hunt is this weekend.

Click here to read their TOTW week last spring.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

