Brothers from Darien lead off Turkey of the Week for second straight year

Turkey of the Week for March 29, 2023. photo attached

Brothers Luke (left) and Joe Teri of Darien doubled up to lead off Turkey of the Week for the second straight year from Stephenson County. (It’s three straight years for Luke, the older brother.)

“It was an absolute blizzard walking out,” their father Matt emailed.

Luke shot his at 8 Saturday morning, opening day of Illinois’ first youth weekend hunt for spring turkey. Joe shot his at 8:30. The toms matched with 10-inch beards and 1-inch spurs.

Illinois’ second youth turkey hunt is this weekend.

Click here to read their TOTW week last spring.

