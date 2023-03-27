The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
Coho, brown trout and laker caught on the same day from shore on the Chicago lakefront

Jesus Arellano caught a coho, brown trout and lake trout from shore on the same day on the Chicago lakefront.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Jesus Arellano with the brown trout part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo

Jesus Arellano with the brown trout part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront.

Provided

Jesus Arellano aced it last Wednesday on the Chicago lakefront.

“Today I got lucky and got a trifecta fishing from shore,” Arellano, “Jesus312Fising,” emailed. “I got a [lake trout], brown trout and coho. The brown and coho were caught with a Mepps Flying C and the laker was caught with a pink Rooster Tail.

“Chicago is definitely is an amazing place to fish.”

Jesus Arellano with the coho (in a specially crafted net) part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo

Jesus Arellano with the coho (in a specially crafted net) part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront.

Provided

The net with the coho caught my eye. He made a Spalding Professional tennis racket from the 1980s into a fishing net.

Arellano will upload the video Friday on his YouTube channel, Jesus312Fishing.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

Jesus Arellano with the lake trout part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo

Jesus Arellano with the lake trout part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront.

Provided

