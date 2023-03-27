The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman dies after car makes illegal U-turn in Riverdale

The woman was in the passenger seat of the car when she was struck in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies after car makes illegal U-turn in Riverdale
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman was killed Sunday night when a car made an illegal U-turn in Riverdale.

The woman, 41, was a passenger in a Nissan when a Maserati made an illegal U-turn and collided with the car in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue about 9:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Both drivers were issued traffic citations, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit were investigating.

Next Up In News
At S&C Electric, keeping the grid in good order is empowering
Man hurt in attack on Grand Crossing CTA Red Line platform
Rev. Al Sharpton joins Brandon Johnson at get-out-the-vote rally in West Garfield Park
Sen. Dick Durbin endorses Paul Vallas, calls him ‘bridge to uniting’ Chicago
‘Proud that I am Greek’: Heritage Parade brings community together
Canadian Pacific freight train cars derail in Franklin Park
The Latest
White_Sox_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Columnists
For Cubs, White Sox, there’s no benefit of the drought
Chicago didn’t host a World Series — or a playoff game, for that matter — in 2022, but a new season provides fresh hope.
By Rick Telander
 
Screenshot_2023_03_24_at_1.06.32_AM.png
MLB
Best-dressed in show: Ranking the top Cubs and White Sox uniforms
Primary. Throwbacks. Alternates. The Cubs and Sox have worn many uniforms, but which are the best?
By Mike Chamernik
 
Jesus Arellano with the brown trout part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo
Sports
Coho, brown trout and laker caught on the same day from shore on the Chicago lakefront
Jesus Arellano caught a coho, brown trout and lake trout from shore on the same day on the Chicago lakefront.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Cheating man fears leaving his wife would harm their child
Concern about destabilizing the kid’s life is all that’s stopping the man from leaving his unfaithful spouse and beginning a new life with someone else.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A welder at work at S&amp;C Electric in Rogers Park.
Chicago Enterprise
At S&C Electric, keeping the grid in good order is empowering
The employee-owned company in Rogers Park is expanding and has 350 job openings.
By David Roeder
 