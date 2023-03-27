Woman dies after car makes illegal U-turn in Riverdale

A woman was killed Sunday night when a car made an illegal U-turn in Riverdale.

The woman, 41, was a passenger in a Nissan when a Maserati made an illegal U-turn and collided with the car in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue about 9:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Both drivers were issued traffic citations, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit were investigating.

