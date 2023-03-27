Police release photo of Mercedes in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in West Loop

Chicago police have released a photo of a black Mercedes that ran a stop sign in the West Loop, striking and killing a man and then driving off.

James Richard Thompson, 26, of Plainfield was crossing the street when he was hit around 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to a police report. Witnesses told police it appeared Thompson was struck by the car’s passenger side mirror.

The car did not stop and continued east on Washington, witnesses told police. Thompson was taken to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police described the car as a black four-door 2006-2010 Mercedes-Benz sedan that is missing its sideview mirror and possibly has some front-end damage. Police are asking businesses and buildings along Washington Boulevard from Sangamon Street to Wacker Drive to check surveillance footage hat may have captured the car.

Thompson’s family released a statement saying the accident has left “an enormous hole in the hearts of family and all those that loved him.”

“James was a shining light that brought joy and happiness everywhere he went,” the statement read. “He was a fantastic son, brother and friend to many. James enjoyed everything sports and the outdoors and always had a smile on his face and never would pass up the opportunity to try something new.

“He was driven to succeed in his professional life and did everything he could to constantly learn and excel at his job,” it added. “We are devastated that our son, with an incredibly bright future ahead, was taken away by a criminal who ran a stop sign.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accidents Unit at (312) 745-4521.