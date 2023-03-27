The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Police release photo of Mercedes in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in West Loop

James Richard Thompson, 26, of Plainfield was crossing the street when he was hit around 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to a police report.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police release photo of Mercedes in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in West Loop
HitRun.jpg

Photo of black Mercedes that police say struck and killed a man in the West Loop over the weekend and then drove off.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released a photo of a black Mercedes that ran a stop sign in the West Loop, striking and killing a man and then driving off.

James Richard Thompson, 26, of Plainfield was crossing the street when he was hit around 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to a police report. Witnesses told police it appeared Thompson was struck by the car’s passenger side mirror.

The car did not stop and continued east on Washington, witnesses told police. Thompson was taken to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead. 

Police described the car as a black four-door 2006-2010 Mercedes-Benz sedan that is missing its sideview mirror and possibly has some front-end damage. Police are asking businesses and buildings along Washington Boulevard from Sangamon Street to Wacker Drive to check surveillance footage hat may have captured the car.

Thompson’s family released a statement saying the accident has left “an enormous hole in the hearts of family and all those that loved him.”

“James was a shining light that brought joy and happiness everywhere he went,” the statement read. “He was a fantastic son, brother and friend to many. James enjoyed everything sports and the outdoors and always had a smile on his face and never would pass up the opportunity to try something new. 

“He was driven to succeed in his professional life and did everything he could to constantly learn and excel at his job,” it added. “We are devastated that our son, with an incredibly bright future ahead, was taken away by a criminal who ran a stop sign.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accidents Unit at (312) 745-4521.

Next Up In News
Incumbent Ald. Chris Taliaferro in runoff to keep 29th Ward seat
Woman dies after car makes illegal U-turn in Riverdale
At S&C Electric, keeping the grid in good order is empowering
Man hurt in attack on Grand Crossing CTA Red Line platform
Rev. Al Sharpton joins Brandon Johnson at get-out-the-vote rally in West Garfield Park
Sen. Dick Durbin endorses Paul Vallas, calls him ‘bridge to uniting’ Chicago
The Latest
Ald. Chris Taliaferro (left) and CB Johnson are in an April 4 runoff to represent the 29th Ward.
Elections
Incumbent Ald. Chris Taliaferro in runoff to keep 29th Ward seat
Taliaferro, chairman of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, faces CB Johnson, leader of a nonprofit that helps people recover from drug use. On Feb. 28, Johnson ran strongest in the ward’s lowest-income areas.
By Michael Loria
 
Screenshot_2023_03_24_at_1.06.32_AM.png
MLB
Best-dressed in show: Ranking the top Cubs and White Sox uniforms
Primary. Throwbacks. Alternates. The Cubs and Sox have worn many uniforms, but which are the best?
By Mike Chamernik
 
White_Sox_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Columnists
For Cubs, White Sox, there’s no benefit of the drought
Chicago didn’t host a World Series — or a playoff game, for that matter — in 2022, but a new season provides fresh hope.
By Rick Telander
 
Jesus Arellano with the brown trout part of his trifecta from shore on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo
Outdoors
Cool net with coho, brown trout and laker caught same day from shore on Chicago lakefront
Jesus Arellano, who has a cool net, caught a coho, brown trout and lake trout from shore on the same day on the Chicago lakefront.
By Dale Bowman
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Woman dies after car makes illegal U-turn in Riverdale
The woman was in the passenger seat of the car when she was struck in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 