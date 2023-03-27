Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore | ComEd Exhibit 18T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore

DATE: May 8, 2018

TIME: 11:21 a.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 2093

(CLIP 1 BEGIN)

MCCLAIN: Hi Anne.

PRAMMAGIORE: Hey Michael, how are ya?

MCCLAIN: I’m good, how are you?

PRAMMAGIORE: Good. Are you in the middle of something?

MCCLAIN: No, I’m just uh, the Speaker wanted to see me so I’m waiting outside his office and he’s down talking to our Governor.

PRAMMAGIORE: Uh, okay. That’s interesting.

MCCLAIN: That’ll be a quick meeting.

PRAMMAGIORE: That’s a news (laughs), that’s a news flash.

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) So what’s um-

PRAMMAGIORE: -Um.

MCCLAIN: Go ahead.

PRAMMAGIORE: No, go ahead.

MCCLAIN: No, I, I’ve been wanting to call ya so we could, but maybe this is not the right time so we can talk later-

PRAMMAGIORE: Yeah, no, n-, no. We can, yeah, we can talk later but I wanted to, um, just, I want, I needed to give you some information that is um, as of yet, not public.

MCCLAIN: Oh.

PRAMMAGIORE: And um, I uh am only sharing it with a few people, um, but there’s gonna be an announcement and I did, um, call the Speaker this morning so he’s one of the few people who’s in the know. Um, but there’s gonna be an announcement that comes out after the markets close today that I’m going to move into the CEO of Exelon Utilities, as of June 1.

MCCLAIN: Wow, uh, June 1?

PRAMMAGIORE: And yeah, I know. I know. That, uh, there’s a whole story behind that but don’t, yeah.

MCCLAIN: Th, this, this is O’Brien’s position, right?

PRAMMAGIORE: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: Is this O’Brien’s position?

PRAMMAGIORE: Yes, it is.

MCCLAIN: Ha, huh. That’s wonderful.

PRAMMAGIORE: He’s retiring. (Laughs.)

MCCLAIN: Wow. This is wonderful, this is wonderful.

PRAMMAGIORE: Never would’ve happened without you, and John, and the Speaker and, I mean hones-, really. ‘Cause, the, only reason that I’m in this position is ‘cause ComEd has done so well, and you guys have been my, my spirit guides. (Laughs). And more, on that.

MCCLAIN: Well, we love ya. We want ya to-

PRAMMAGIORE: Well-

MCCLAIN: -to do well, so.

PRAMMAGIORE: I love you guys

MCCLAIN: So, does this mean you have to move?

PRAMAGGIORE: No, um we will, what it means is we’re gonna set up the-

(Minimized.)

MCCLAIN: -That’s your, that’s your purgatory.

PRAMAGGIORE: (Laughs.) Like I haven’t been in one for the last six years with Denis.

MCCLAIN: Ugh.

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah. No this is gonna be really interesting cause he’s, you know, um well, I mean you know all the dynamics that I deal with.

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

PRAMAGGIORE: So, um, but yeah. So, it will be-

MCCLAIN: Does that mean he has to move?

PRAMAGGIORE: Yes.

MCCLAIN: Mhm, mhm.

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: Mhm. Mhm.

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: Would that be considered a non-demotion by him?

PRAMAGGIORE: No.

MCCLAIN: No?

PRAMAGGIORE: No.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

PRAMAGGIORE: Nope, not at all.

MCCLAIN: He would like to think that, he’s li- he would’ve liked to think that Exgen was above ComEd.

PRAMAGGIORE: When he was there. (Laughs).

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) Yeah but -

PRAMAGGIORE: - (Laughs.) Now it’s, now it’s a promotion. But it is a promotion, I mean ComEd’s the biggest, you know.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

PRAMAGGIORE: Um, utility we’ve got.

MCCLAIN: Utility, right.

PRAMAGGIORE: And the utility is the growth engine so.

MCCLAIN: Hey I, I gotta tell ya I’m so proud of ya, Anne. Um-

PRAMAGGIORE: -Thanks, Mike. I’m excited.

MCCLAIN: I’m so proud of ya. So proud of ya.

PRAMAGGIORE: I’m gonna need your help though, I’m gonna need your help in a lot of different ways. Both in Illinois ‘cause we’re gonna, you know, it’s gonna be different.

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

PRAMAGGIORE: Um, and I’m still gonna have to be involved. Chris knows that too, he even said that.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

PRAMAGGIORE: Um, I’m gonna still have to be involved. Chris knows that too, he even said that.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

PRAMAGGIORE: Um, I’m gonna still have to be involved here but also just strategizing nationally now. These other-

MCCLAIN: Right.

PRAMAGGIORE: -places Mike they have no, they don’t get anything done.

MCCLAIN: Right.

PRAMAGGIORE: I mean, they just get over run all the time. I mean, I just found yesterday that they’ve got some cockamamie um, uh, uh committee that they’re putting together in DC that will make the decisions about the utility’s investments.

MCCLAIN: Oh, you’re kidding me.

PRAMAGGIORE: Like it’s, no, no. I mean- (Minimized.)

PRAMAGGIORE: -and I said we have a good, you know, we do, we have a good leadership team and I think everybody, you know, we’re pretty aligned. I mean we’re not perfect, no team is, but we’re pretty well aligned so.

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: Yep. I’m so proud of ya, I’m so happy for ya.

PRAMAGGIORE: Thanks.

MCCLAIN: (Unintelligible.)

PRAMAGGIORE: Thanks.

MCCLAIN: (Unintelligible), now least you don’t have a thumb pushing you down on the top of your head all the time so that’s wonderful.

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah. No, and I think, yeah, no. It’ll be uh, now I just, I’m gonna have to change things in a new and different way, so.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

PRAMAGGIORE: Anyway, well, I will let you go. I wanted you to know. Again, it’s not public.

MCCLAIN: Right.

PRAMAGGIORE: Um, but uh, you know. I do. I called the Speaker. He was my first call.

MCCLAIN: That’s great.

PRAMAGGIORE: And, uh, I called Dean Apple, and I called the Senate President and called the Mayor, so. Um, I have not yet called the Governor’s Office, but, uh, Fidel’s trying to figure out if there’s anybody (laughs) over there that even wanted to talk to me. (Laughs.) It’s always kinda interesting.

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

PRAMAGGIORE: But-

MCCLAIN: Well, I-

(Minimized.)

(CLIP 1 END)

Read the original transcript of the conversation.