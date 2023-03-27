Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 23-T
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez
DATE: May 16, 2018
TIME: 2:31 p.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 2686
(CLIP 1 BEGINS)
MARQUEZ: Um. Did you get my message?
MCCLAIN: That you wanted to talk about Zalewski?
MARQUEZ: Yeah. So Anne, Anne mentioned your conversation with her about, about Mike. Um, what were you thinking numbers wise? Was there-
MCCLAIN: Five, five.
MARQUEZ: Okay. Um, so we still have Ray Nice.
MCCLAIN: Right.
MARQUEZ: Right?
MCCLAIN: So I-, let, let me just tell you about each guy as you go through ‘em.
MARQUEZ: Okay.
MCCLAIN: So, Ray Nice, he’s um, one of, um, he’s one of the top three precinct captains, and he also trains, uh, people how to go to door to door.
MARQUEZ: Yeah.
MCCLAIN: An-, and um, so just to give you an idea-
MARQUEZ: Okay.
MCCLAIN: -how important the guy is.
MARQUEZ: Uh, Frank Olivo.
MCCLAIN:Frank Olivo, former alderman.
MARQUEZ: Yup, I remember. Actually, when I first started doing this eternal stuff he was the Alderman, down there. Um, then we’ve got Zalewski. Um, and uh-
MCCLAIN: Ed Moody.
MARQUEZ: Pardon me?
MCCLAIN: There’s Ed Moody.
MARQUEZ: Yup.
MCCLAIN: Yeah.
MARQUEZ: There’s uh, Ed, Ed Moody. Now, he’s no longer a Commissioner but is he going to be Recorder of Deeds?
MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) I don’t think it’s possible.
MARQUEZ: Okay, alright. Someone felt that that might be the case.
MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) Oh, it’s funny business up here.
MARQUEZ: Hmm. And (unintelligible) Ed, Eddie Acevedo.
MCCLAIN: Eddie Acevedo, I gotta talk to M-, somebody about that, let me talk about that.
MARQUEZ: Um, we’re gonna, we’re gonna go ahead and add Frank, oh, um, Mike Zalewski.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
MARQUEZ: What I’m gonna do is have Jay Doherty reach out to him.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
MARQUEZ: And work it that way.
MCCLAIN: Yep. Give me a, a few hours so I can call somebody else to make, make a call to him, would you?
MARQUEZ: Y-, you let me know.
MCCLAIN: Okay.
MARQUEZ: You let me know and you know, you can tex- I’m gonna be (unintelligible) but you can text me, if you need to call me just tell me to call you.
MCCLAIN: (Unintelligible.)
MARQUEZ: Texting isn’t enough, uh, uh, let me know. Obviously we’re not gonna, I’m thinking, Mike, i-, if you let me know what you think, I wouldn’t have Jay make the call to him till after he’s actually off the city council.
MCCLAIN: Yeah that’s good. I think that’s smart.
MARQUEZ: Okay. I mean it’s a couple of weeks away.
MCCLAIN: Yeah, right.
MARQUEZ: So, um, and, uh (unintelligible)-
MCCLAIN: I told you who’s going to replace him, right?
MARQUEZ: Um, Sylvana, right?
MCCLAIN: Right. Yes, yes.
(CLIP 2 BEGIN)
MARQUEZ: Alright, well if you (unintelligible), let me know. i want to, I want to move on this before Anne leaves.
MCCLAIN: Will do. I understand.
MARQUEZ: (Unintelligible.) Yeah, yeah. It’s kind of hard to undo once it’s, uh, done.
MCCLAIN: Right.
MARQUEZ: Hard to, hard to do but it’s not-
MCCLAIN: Right. I got it.
MARQUEZ: Thank you.
MCCLAIN: Thank you.
MARQUEZ: Alright Mike.
MCCLAIN: See you Fri-, see you Friday.
MARQUEZ: Yes sir. Alright, bye.
(CLIP 2 END)
