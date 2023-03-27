Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 23-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez

DATE: May 16, 2018

TIME: 2:31 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 2686

(CLIP 1 BEGINS)

MARQUEZ: Um. Did you get my message?

MCCLAIN: That you wanted to talk about Zalewski?

MARQUEZ: Yeah. So Anne, Anne mentioned your conversation with her about, about Mike. Um, what were you thinking numbers wise? Was there-

MCCLAIN: Five, five.

MARQUEZ: Okay. Um, so we still have Ray Nice.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MARQUEZ: Right?

MCCLAIN: So I-, let, let me just tell you about each guy as you go through ‘em.

MARQUEZ: Okay.

MCCLAIN: So, Ray Nice, he’s um, one of, um, he’s one of the top three precinct captains, and he also trains, uh, people how to go to door to door.

MARQUEZ: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: An-, and um, so just to give you an idea-

MARQUEZ: Okay.

MCCLAIN: -how important the guy is.

MARQUEZ: Uh, Frank Olivo.

MCCLAIN:Frank Olivo, former alderman.

MARQUEZ: Yup, I remember. Actually, when I first started doing this eternal stuff he was the Alderman, down there. Um, then we’ve got Zalewski. Um, and uh-

MCCLAIN: Ed Moody.

MARQUEZ: Pardon me?

MCCLAIN: There’s Ed Moody.

MARQUEZ: Yup.

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

MARQUEZ: There’s uh, Ed, Ed Moody. Now, he’s no longer a Commissioner but is he going to be Recorder of Deeds?

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) I don’t think it’s possible.

MARQUEZ: Okay, alright. Someone felt that that might be the case.

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) Oh, it’s funny business up here.

MARQUEZ: Hmm. And (unintelligible) Ed, Eddie Acevedo.

MCCLAIN: Eddie Acevedo, I gotta talk to M-, somebody about that, let me talk about that.

MARQUEZ: Um, we’re gonna, we’re gonna go ahead and add Frank, oh, um, Mike Zalewski.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MARQUEZ: What I’m gonna do is have Jay Doherty reach out to him.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MARQUEZ: And work it that way.

MCCLAIN: Yep. Give me a, a few hours so I can call somebody else to make, make a call to him, would you?

MARQUEZ: Y-, you let me know.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MARQUEZ: You let me know and you know, you can tex- I’m gonna be (unintelligible) but you can text me, if you need to call me just tell me to call you.

MCCLAIN: (Unintelligible.)

MARQUEZ: Texting isn’t enough, uh, uh, let me know. Obviously we’re not gonna, I’m thinking, Mike, i-, if you let me know what you think, I wouldn’t have Jay make the call to him till after he’s actually off the city council.

MCCLAIN: Yeah that’s good. I think that’s smart.

MARQUEZ: Okay. I mean it’s a couple of weeks away.

MCCLAIN: Yeah, right.

MARQUEZ: So, um, and, uh (unintelligible)-

MCCLAIN: I told you who’s going to replace him, right?

MARQUEZ: Um, Sylvana, right?

MCCLAIN: Right. Yes, yes.

(CLIP 2 BEGIN)

MARQUEZ: Alright, well if you (unintelligible), let me know. i want to, I want to move on this before Anne leaves.

MCCLAIN: Will do. I understand.

MARQUEZ: (Unintelligible.) Yeah, yeah. It’s kind of hard to undo once it’s, uh, done.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MARQUEZ: Hard to, hard to do but it’s not-

MCCLAIN: Right. I got it.

MARQUEZ: Thank you.

MCCLAIN: Thank you.

MARQUEZ: Alright Mike.

MCCLAIN: See you Fri-, see you Friday.

MARQUEZ: Yes sir. Alright, bye.

(CLIP 2 END)

