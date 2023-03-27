The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 23-T

Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez have a conversation, McClain says “Let me just tell you about each guy.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 23-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez

DATE: May 16, 2018

TIME: 2:31 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 2686

(CLIP 1 BEGINS)

MARQUEZ: Um. Did you get my message?

MCCLAIN: That you wanted to talk about Zalewski?

MARQUEZ: Yeah. So Anne, Anne mentioned your conversation with her about, about Mike. Um, what were you thinking numbers wise? Was there-

MCCLAIN: Five, five.

MARQUEZ: Okay. Um, so we still have Ray Nice.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MARQUEZ: Right?

MCCLAIN: So I-, let, let me just tell you about each guy as you go through ‘em.

MARQUEZ: Okay.

MCCLAIN: So, Ray Nice, he’s um, one of, um, he’s one of the top three precinct captains, and he also trains, uh, people how to go to door to door.

MARQUEZ: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: An-, and um, so just to give you an idea-

MARQUEZ: Okay.

MCCLAIN: -how important the guy is.

MARQUEZ: Uh, Frank Olivo.

MCCLAIN:Frank Olivo, former alderman.

MARQUEZ: Yup, I remember. Actually, when I first started doing this eternal stuff he was the Alderman, down there. Um, then we’ve got Zalewski. Um, and uh-

MCCLAIN: Ed Moody.

MARQUEZ: Pardon me?

MCCLAIN: There’s Ed Moody.

MARQUEZ: Yup.

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

MARQUEZ: There’s uh, Ed, Ed Moody. Now, he’s no longer a Commissioner but is he going to be Recorder of Deeds?

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) I don’t think it’s possible.

MARQUEZ: Okay, alright. Someone felt that that might be the case.

MCCLAIN: (Laughs.) Oh, it’s funny business up here.

MARQUEZ: Hmm. And (unintelligible) Ed, Eddie Acevedo.

MCCLAIN: Eddie Acevedo, I gotta talk to M-, somebody about that, let me talk about that.

MARQUEZ: Um, we’re gonna, we’re gonna go ahead and add Frank, oh, um, Mike Zalewski.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MARQUEZ: What I’m gonna do is have Jay Doherty reach out to him.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MARQUEZ: And work it that way.

MCCLAIN: Yep. Give me a, a few hours so I can call somebody else to make, make a call to him, would you?

MARQUEZ: Y-, you let me know.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

MARQUEZ: You let me know and you know, you can tex- I’m gonna be (unintelligible) but you can text me, if you need to call me just tell me to call you.

MCCLAIN: (Unintelligible.)

MARQUEZ: Texting isn’t enough, uh, uh, let me know. Obviously we’re not gonna, I’m thinking, Mike, i-, if you let me know what you think, I wouldn’t have Jay make the call to him till after he’s actually off the city council. 

MCCLAIN: Yeah that’s good. I think that’s smart.

MARQUEZ: Okay. I mean it’s a couple of weeks away.

MCCLAIN: Yeah, right.

MARQUEZ: So, um, and, uh (unintelligible)-

MCCLAIN: I told you who’s going to replace him, right?

MARQUEZ: Um, Sylvana, right?

MCCLAIN: Right. Yes, yes.

(CLIP 2 BEGIN)

MARQUEZ: Alright, well if you (unintelligible), let me know. i want to, I want to move on this before Anne leaves.

MCCLAIN: Will do. I understand.

MARQUEZ: (Unintelligible.) Yeah, yeah. It’s kind of hard to undo once it’s, uh, done.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MARQUEZ: Hard to, hard to do but it’s not-

MCCLAIN: Right. I got it.

MARQUEZ: Thank you.

MCCLAIN: Thank you.

MARQUEZ: Alright Mike.

MCCLAIN: See you Fri-, see you Friday.

MARQUEZ: Yes sir. Alright, bye.

(CLIP 2 END)

Read the original transcript of the conversation

Next Up In News
Vallas, Johnson commit to resurrecting Department of Environment at forum on Southwest Side
Chicago-born Mexican kid’s comic Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,’ dies at 88
Dolly Parton-Miley Cyrus duet banned by Wisconsin school from class concert
4 South Side groups awarded $1 million in grants will offer free services to ‘transform health care’
Highland Park shooting witness — in Nashville when another massacre unfolded — rips lack of action on guns
Lightfoot picks affordable housing project for East Garfield Park
The Latest
Members of the crowd raise green cards in the air to show their support of what Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is saying during his closing speech, during a Peoples’ Dialogue on the environment at Lincoln United Methodist Church in the Pilsen neighborhood, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Elections
Vallas, Johnson commit to resurrecting Department of Environment at forum on Southwest Side
At a forum in Pilsen, both mayoral candidates vowed to revive the shuttered agency to improve air, water quality and enforce ordinances to bring polluters into compliance.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Nico Hoerner heads back to the dugout after the third out of the inning during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-16-2023.
Cubs
Cubs reach extension agreement with Nico Hoerner: Report
Hoerner has been in the organization since the Cubs drafted him in 2018.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore | ComEd Exhibit 22-T
Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore have a conversation, with her heard saying she will hire Mike Zalewski.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Bears Introduce Kevin Warren as Team President and CEO
Bears
Bears’ focus remains on Arlington Heights regardless of mayoral outcome
New Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren said that the team’s focus remains on building a stadium – in addition to hotels, shops, restaurants and more — in Arlington Heights.
By Patrick Finley
 
Xavier “Chabelo” Lopez sticks out his tongue during a CRIT telethon event in Tlalnepantla, Mexico, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2015. Lopez, a Mexican children’s comic better known by his stage name “Chabelo,” died at the age of 88, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Saul Lopez/Cuartoscuro via AP) ORG XMIT: XLAT116
Obituaries
Chicago-born Mexican kid’s comic Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,’ dies at 88
Chabelo starred in Mexico’s longest-running television show, ‘En Familia con Chabelo,’ a Sunday variety show that ran from 1967 to 2015. He performed well into his 80s.
By Associated Press
 