Monday, March 27, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore | ComEd Exhibit 22-T

Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore have a conversation, with her heard saying she will hire Mike Zalewski.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore

DATE: May 16, 2018.

TIME: 11:06 a.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 2664

PRAMAGGIORE: Hi.

MCCLAIN: Hi Anne, how are you?

PRAMAGGIORE: Good, how are you?

MCCLAIN: Good. So I moved my 10:00 to 7:30, tomorrow.

PRAMAGGIORE: Oh, thank you.

MCCLAIN: So uh, I’m glad they could accomodate.

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: So, so how about if I get there, wherever you and John want to meet, like at 10:15, 10:30? Then- 

PRAMAGGIORE: Okay.

MCCLAIN: I’ll have to slip away from you around noon.

PRAMAGGIORE: (Coughs.) Okay, um-

MCCLAIN: I think John would, I think John’ ll probably recommend the Union League Club again but, uh, th-, that’s up to you two. So what I’m, what- 

PRAMAGGIORE: Okay.

MCCLAIN: If you, uh, I’m a, I, how, do you want me to have John call ya? 

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah, let me figure it out. Let me get with, um, Leslie and figure out uh, uh what we do. And uh- 

MCCLAIN: Okay.

PRAMAGGIORE: -and then I’ll ca-, we’ll let you know. 

MCCLAIN: Okay. And then-

PRAMAGGIORE: Okay.

MCCLAIN: Secondly, um-

PRAMAGGIORE: Yep?

MCCLAIN: Have you thought anymore about Mike Zalewski?

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah, I told Fidel to hire him. To get it done, so.

MCCLAIN: Oh.

PRAMAGGIORE: I’ll follow up on that. Oh yeah.

MCCLAIN: Okay. I’ll, I’ll tell friend of ours so he can call him. 

PRAMAGGIORE: Yeah, let me, just let me make sure. Let me just double check with Fidel, um, you know the only question Fidel had was (coughs) you know when Dominguez comes in, he’s gonna look at all this stuff and- 

MCCLAIN: Oh yeah.

PRAMAGGIORE: You know, we got a lot of people hanging out there and so one question Fidel and I had was, is there anybody who, you know, we could sorta take off the roster? And I think he was gonna ask you about that.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

PRAMAGGIORE: Um, so just think about that but let me-

MCCLAIN: Sure.

PRAMAGGIORE: But I think he has. I told him to go ahead and get it done.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

PRAMAGGIORE: But let me just double check before the Speaker makes a call. So, yeah.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

PRAMAGGIORE: Okay.

MCCLAIN: Okay. And then, uh, I talked to him about Juan Ochoa.

PRAMAGGIORE: Yes.

MCCLAIN: And he would appreciate if you would keep pressing.

PRAMAGGIORE: Okay. Got it. I will keep pressing.

MCCLAIN: Okay.

PRAMAGGIORE: Alright.

MCCLAIN: And, uh, (unintelligible) he had said, “I think, there, I think, uh, Juan must had some bankruptcy or financial problems.” And his answer simply you know, was, “Harry Truman declared bankruptcy.” 

PRAMAGGIORE: (Unintelligible.)

MCCLAIN: Is that, is that classic him or what?

PRAMAGGIORE: It is classic him. I love it. And he would know that, you know? Like, he would know that.

(CLIP 1 ENDS)

