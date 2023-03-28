18 armed robberies by same people reported on North, West, Southwest sides over last five days

Chicago police have issued an alert after 18 armed robberies believed committed by the same people were reported on the Southwest, West and North sides over the last five days.

Three to four robbers, described only as 15 to 17 years old. approached people on the street and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The robberies occurred in the Deering, Ogden, Harrison and Town Hall police districts, with nine robberies reported in Brighton Park over an hour on Saturday.

The robberies occurred:



2700 block of North Southport Avenue on March 23, at 8 a.m.

4100 block of West Washington Avenue on March 24, at 12:47 a.m.

2400 block of West Flournoy Avenue on March 25, at 5:50 a.m.

4400 block of South Western Avenue on March 25, 5:55 a.m.

2300 block of South Western Avenue on March 25, at 6:01 a.m.

2800 block of West 47th Street on March 25, 6:10 a.m.

4500 block of South Ashland Avenue on March 25, 6:26 a.m.

4600 block of South McDowell Avenue on March 25, 6:30 a.m.

1100 block of West 47th Street on March 25, 6:35 a.m.

600 block of West 47th Street on March 25, 6:40 a.m.

1100 block of West 47th Street on March 25, 6:40 a.m.

4400 block of South Kedzie Avenue on March 26, 3:15 p.m.

2500 block of West 47th Street on March 26, 4:05 p.m.

2900 block of West 38th Place on March 26, 4:08 p.m.

3000 block of West 38th Place on March 26, 4:10 p.m.

500 block of South Kostner Avenue on March 26, 10:50 p.m.

3000 block of North Broadway on March 27, 12:18 a.m.

500 block of West Surf Street on March 27, 12:04 a.m.



