The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
College Sports Sports

Spotlight falls on South Carolina, Iowa at women’s Final Four

Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16.

By  Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
   
SHARE Spotlight falls on South Carolina, Iowa at women’s Final Four
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot after defeating Maryland in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot after defeating Maryland in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game.

Mic Smith/AP

SEATTLE — An undefeated South Carolina team led by star Aliyah Boston and guided by vaunted Dawn Staley, an Iowa squad that features high-scoring Caitlin Clark and the return of LSU and flashy coach Kim Mulkey headline the women’s Final Four this weekend.

Virginia Tech is the newcomer to the group as the Hokies are making their first appearance in the national semifinals. Hokies coach Kenny Brooks became the third Black male coach to take a team to the Final Four in women’s basketball history.

All of the women’s basketball world will descend on Dallas this week as the Division I, II and III championships will be held there. It’s only the second time that all three divisions will have their title games in the same place.

Staley and the Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16. South Carolina advanced to its third consecutive national semifinals and fifth since 2015 thanks to another superb effort by Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year. The three-time All-American had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Maryland on Monday night.

Next up for the Gamecocks is Iowa and the sensational Clark. She helped the Hawkeyes reach their first Final Four in 30 years with a game for the ages in the regional semifinals on Sunday night. The junior guard had the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history in the win over Louisville.

The Gamecocks have the experience edge having reached the Final Four so often with this group. No one on Iowa’s roster was alive the last time the team advanced to the game’s biggest stage. C. Vivian Stringer was the coach of that team in 1993 that reached the Final Four before losing to Ohio State in overtime.

“It is like a storybook, but it’s kind of been like that for us all year long,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I mean, we have had — honestly, we keep talking about destiny and how it’s supposed to happen and it is happening. But I’m so happy for Caitlin. I can remember sitting in her living room and her saying, I want to go to a Final Four. And I’m saying, We can do it together. And she believed me. And so I’m very thankful for that.”

The other game will pit LSU against Virginia Tech. The Tigers are making their first trip to the national semifinals since 2008 when Sylvia Fowles dominated the paint. Now LSU is led by another stellar post player in Angel Reese.

She broke Fowles’ record for double-doubles in a season earlier this year and was key in the Tigers win over Miami in the Elite Eight.

Reese, who transferred in this season from Maryland, has made Mulkey’s second season at the school a special one. She came to LSU with a resume headlined by three NCAA titles from her time at Baylor along with some flamboyant sideline looks such as her silver-shimmering jacket with white pants that she wore in the Elite Eight game Sunday.

“What really makes me smile is not cutting that net down,” Mulkey said. “It’s looking around out there at all those LSU people, looking at that team I get to coach experience it for the first time.”

LSU’s opponent is also making its first appearance at the Final Four. The Hokies have had the best season in school history, winning the ACC crown as well under Brooks. He joined former Syracuse Quentin Hillsman and Cheyney State’s Winthrop “Windy” McGriff.

The significance has not been lost on Brooks, who hopes he can inspire other Black male coaches to get more opportunities.

The Hokies run to the national semifinals has been led by star post Elizabeth Kitley and sharpshooter Georgia Amoore. The pair combined for 49 points in the win over Ohio State in the Elite Eight.

Next Up In College Sports
Final Four field is totally nutty, but UConn’s fifth men’s title won’t be a strange outcome at all
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes its first Final Four
Miami rallies past Texas for first Final Four berth
UConn routs Gonzaga for first Final Four in nine years
Florida Atlantic holds off Kansas State to reach its first Final Four
Polling Place: How you voted on Blackhawks’ decision not to warm up in ‘Pride’ jerseys
The Latest
Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds speak during 2021 a press conference in Wrexham, Wales. Their club will play a friendly against Manchester United in San Diego on July 25.
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham soccer club will play Manchester United in San Diego
The fifth-tier Welsh side has become a fan favorite since Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it and launched a documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”
By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
18 armed robberies by same people reported on North, West, Southwest sides over last five days
The robberies occurred in the Deering, Ogden, Harrison and Town Hall police districts, with nine robberies reported in Brighton Park over an hour on Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23086761722337.jpg
Nation/World
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The victims included three 9-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.
By Travis Loller | Associated PressJonathan Mattise | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Research has determined that cooking with cast iron may help to increase the iron levels in your blood.
Health
Cast iron cooking helps provide additional iron to diet — fact or fiction?
Although cast iron cookware may help provide additional iron, it is not a reliable substitute for diet or medically recommended supplements.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
AP23058788969075.jpg
White Sox
Pedro Grifol: A journey, man, for family man
With the support of his wife and daughters, the new Sox manager took a long road to get here, but his perseverance paid off.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 