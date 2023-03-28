Pro-gun politicians and their supporters are complicit in mass shootings

Here we go yet again. March 27 was just another Monday in today’s America, where three 9-year-olds and three adults were slaughtered in another school shooting, this time in Nashville. The question is asked over and over again: Why do these mass shootings continue to occur, not only in our schools but countless other venues?

We all know the answer to that question, and one is kidding themselves by claiming not to know. Spoiler alert: It’s guns.

While it’s very easy to blame the deranged psychopaths who carry out these atrocities, the real blame should be aimed towards the spineless, gutless members of Congress (and various state legislatures) who continue to weaken existing gun laws and who actually go out of their way to make it easier for virtually anyone to own and carry a gun. When I say spineless and gutless, I’m referring to the Republicans and a handful of Democrats who continue to acquiesce to the National Rifle Association.

There have always been, and will be, lunatics in this country determined to cause death and destruction. Why make it easier for them with the most lax gun control laws in the world? To take it a step further, I want to ask those who vote to elect and re-elect these ultra-pro-gun politicians: Are you too, not contributing to this epidemic of mass murder?

The next time one of these school shootings takes place — probably next week I’m sickened to say — save your thoughts and prayers. Instead, vote these cowards out of office. To do otherwise would be to accept these atrocities as just another day in the good old USA.

If we do not purge ourselves of these politicians, when this happens again, you may not have squeezed the trigger, but you will have blood on your hands.

Tom Scorby, St. Charles

Moratorium on thoughts and prayers

Since it is apparent that we cannot and will not ban deadly assault weapons, I propose a moratorium on thoughts and prayers. They are obviously not working.

Steve Fortuna, Naperville