In-person conversation between Michael McClain, Joe Dominguez and Fidel Marquez | Exhibit 147-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: In-person conversation between Michael McClain, Joe Dominguez and Fidel Marquez

DATE: March 5, 2019

TIME: 10:18 a.m.

SESSION NUMBER: N/A

MCCLAIN: Um, it’s it’s just um, um, I don’t know if it’s his, um view of ComEd, uh, from even the 70’s when, when, you know, he got to name people to be meter readers, you know it’s the old-fashioned patronage system, and-

DOMINGUEZ: Mhm.

MCCLAIN: -um ComEd played it like um, like a-

DOMINGUEZ: Like a chip.

MCCLAIN: -you’re a Ward Committeeman and, um, we have seven meter readers in your, in your, in your ward and you can name four of them, you know (laughs). And that’s just the way ComEd was, for, uh, years.

