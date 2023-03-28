In-person conversation between Michael McClain, Joe Dominguez and Fidel Marquez | Exhibit 147-T
McClain speaks in-person with Dominguez and Marquez, in which they discuss the “old fashioned patronage system.”
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: In-person conversation between Michael McClain, Joe Dominguez and Fidel Marquez
DATE: March 5, 2019
TIME: 10:18 a.m.
SESSION NUMBER: N/A
MCCLAIN: Um, it’s it’s just um, um, I don’t know if it’s his, um view of ComEd, uh, from even the 70’s when, when, you know, he got to name people to be meter readers, you know it’s the old-fashioned patronage system, and-
DOMINGUEZ: Mhm.
MCCLAIN: -um ComEd played it like um, like a-
DOMINGUEZ: Like a chip.
MCCLAIN: -you’re a Ward Committeeman and, um, we have seven meter readers in your, in your, in your ward and you can name four of them, you know (laughs). And that’s just the way ComEd was, for, uh, years.
