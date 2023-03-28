The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
In-person conversation between Michael McClain, Joe Dominguez and Fidel Marquez | Exhibit 147-T

McClain speaks in-person with Dominguez and Marquez, in which they discuss the “old fashioned patronage system.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: In-person conversation between Michael McClain, Joe Dominguez and Fidel Marquez

DATE: March 5, 2019

TIME: 10:18 a.m.

SESSION NUMBER: N/A

MCCLAIN: Um, it’s it’s just um, um, I don’t know if it’s his, um view of ComEd, uh, from even the 70’s when, when, you know, he got to name people to be meter readers, you know it’s the old-fashioned patronage system, and- 

DOMINGUEZ: Mhm.

MCCLAIN: -um ComEd played it like um, like a- 

DOMINGUEZ: Like a chip.

MCCLAIN: -you’re a Ward Committeeman and, um, we have seven meter readers in your, in your, in your ward and you can name four of them, you know (laughs). And that’s just the way ComEd was, for, uh, years.

The Latest
This image released by Sony Interactive Entertainment shows a digital rendering of Jackie Robinson as a member of the Kansas City Monarchs from the game MLB The Show 23.
Entertainment and Culture
In historic move, MLB The Show 23 breaks video game barrier with Negro League players
Video gamers are now able to venture into a storyline mode involving eight Negro League legends through the game, which was released Tuesday.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
CTA_Train_2.jpg
Crime
Kevin Powell sought refuge at a subway station. A CTA worker beat him viciously and left him for dead, prosecutors say.
”He was just a nice guy, never gave anyone no trouble,” said Willie Love, a supervisor at a Bronzeville soup kitchen who knew Powell from their younger days at the Robert Taylor Homes.
By Matthew HendricksonAndy Grimm, and 1 more
 
merlin_112423534.jpg
Chicago
‘Against all odds’: Field Museum explains evolution of social inequality through Balkan artifacts
With more than 700 pieces from 26 different institutions in 11 countries, ‘First Kings of Europe’ details humanity’s journey from equality to hierarchy.
By Violet Miller
 
A blue laser broiling the top layer of graham cracker from a seven-ingredient printed dessert.
Taste
Is 3D printing the future of food? If you like cheesecake, things are already cooking
Mechanical engineers in the Creative Machines Lab at Columbia University have been experimenting with 3D-printed food (“food printers”) and laser cooking of food since 2005.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 
Vendors pack up their shops Tuesday and move out of the Little Village Discount Mall, at 3115 W. 26th St. on the Southwest Side.
Little Village
Some Discount Mall vendors say extension came too late: ‘The city did us wrong’
About 40 vendors got a six-week extension Monday afternoon, but most already had packed up. “They waited until the last moment to tell us,” said Griselda Estrada, standing in the store where she’s worked nearly 30 years.
By Michael Loria
 