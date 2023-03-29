The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The noon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something unexpected but probably pleasant might impact your home scene. A classic possibility would be that suddenly, you are entertaining a group of people. Or perhaps someone unusual comes to your home? Or something unexpected impacts your family or where you live? Interesting day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day. In particular, it’s an excellent day to work in conjunction with others. Because new ideas and unusual events might impact your day, you have news to tell. Whatever it is, you feel optimistic and hopeful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a good day for financial decisions and money matters. You might get an unexpected raise or a gift or a boon of some kind. Nevertheless, because things are unpredictable today — guard what you own and protect your money. (It’s a bit of a crapshoot.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expect the unexpected because today is full of surprises. You might be caught off guard by a group or a friend. You might even be caught off guard by good news for a promotion or something that puts your name up in lights. Today is full of lots of positive possibilities!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Very likely, something pleasant and unexpected will please you. It might be a complement, especially from a boss or someone in position of authority. It might even be a raise? (Fingers crossed.) Because you look good to others now, something unexpected will lift your spirits. Perhaps travel opportunities?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A sudden opportunity to travel today might drop in your lap. Or perhaps, travel plans will be interrupted or changed? Surprises related to publishing, legal or medical matters are also likely. Check your school schedule because it might suddenly change. Make sure everyone is on the same page.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Gifts, goodies and financial windfalls might come your way. Meanwhile, unexpected changes to inheritances, wills, insurance matters or something related to shared property are also likely. Keep your eyes open. People know your situation today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Expect a surprise from someone close to you. Or perhaps, you might meet someone unusual? Either way, your dealings with members of the general public, as well as partners and close friends, will be unpredictable today. You might encounter other cultures or travel opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might hear good news about your job or your health today. It might even pertain to a pet. Possibly, it relates to a coworker? You will have no trouble standing up for yourself and defending your best interests. Enjoy social outings, sports and playful times with kids.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to work with others, especially to get things done on the home front, particularly repairs. Family discussions will go well. A surprise related to your kids or a romantic interest might please you. Cooperate with others today because it will only benefit you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a busy time but a wonderful time for you in terms of schmoozing with others and meeting people. Something unusual is taking place where you live. A surprise party? An unexpected gathering? You will be assertive at work or in anything to do with your job or your health. This also applies to dealing with issues about pets. (“Wanna treat?”)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your financial scene is looking better. Today something pleasant but unexpected will impact your routine. It might be a flirtation. It might relate to your kids. You might meet someone new who is unusual. Whatever the case, it’s an upbeat, exciting day!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Brendan Gleeson (1955) shares your birthday. You are gentle, cooperative and polite. You are careful, cautious and observant about everything around you. This is the perfect year for you to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Have fun but don’t lose sight of your goals. Enjoy yourself!

