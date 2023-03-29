Things to do in Chicago March 30-April 5: The Mix
Snarky Puppy in concert, “First Kings of Europe” at the Field Museum, and Gus Giordano Dance are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- Norm Lewis and Eugene Lee lead the cast in Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize winner “A Soldier’s Play.” The drama is set in 1944 at a Louisiana Army base where a Black sergeant is murdered, and a series of interrogations triggers a barrage of questions about sacrifice, service and identity in America. Kenny Leon directs. From April 4-April 16 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $35-$105. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Robert Falls, who recently stepped down as Goodman Theatre artistic director, directs Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard.” Kate Fry leads the cast as Madame Ranevskaya, who returns to her estate on the eve of its auction, where she learns that much more than the fate of her beloved orchard hangs in the balance. From April 1-30 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$80. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- Remy Bumppo Theatre presents the world premiere of “Galileo’s Daughter,” by Jessica Dickey. After a personal crisis, a playwright (Linda Gillum) moves to Florence, Italy, to study the letters between Galileo Galilei and his daughter, Maria Celeste, which becomes a personal examination of faith, forgiveness and the cost of heeding one’s truth. Marti Lyons directs. From April 5-May 14 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $10-$40. Visit remybumppo.org.
- ComedySportz Theater presents “Bubbe & Zayde Save Passover,” an all-ages show in which Bubbe (Meg Grunewald) and Zayde (Cynthia Kmak) teach the audience about Passover via improv, songs and a klezmer band. At 7 p.m. April 3, 10 at Piper’s Alley, 230 W. North. Tickets: $35. Visit cszchicago.com.
- Mark Toland knows what you’re thinking, and he’ll prove it when he returns to the Chicago Magic Lounge with “The Mystery Show,” in which the mind reader hopes to dazzle skeptics with psychological illusions and mysteries of the mind. From April 5-June 28 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit chicagomagiclounge.com.
Dance
- Giordano Dance Chicago celebrates its 60th anniversary season with programs featuring new works by Michael Taylor and Kia Smith as well as favorites from the company’s repertoire: Gus Giordano’s “Sing, Sing, Sing,” Ron De Jesus’ “Prey,” Liz Imperio’s “La Belleza de Cuba” and Randy Duncan’s “Can’t Take This Away.” At 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $25-$90. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
Music
- Musical collective Snarky Puppy tours behind its latest album, “Empire Central,” which won best contemporary instrumental album at the recent Grammy Awards. The album features the last recorded performance of the band’s musical godfather, the late funk pioneer Bernard Wright. At 8 p.m. March 31 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine ($40-$60, jamusa.com), and 6:30 p.m. April 1 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Ind. ($44+, ticketmaster.com).
- Music of the Baroque heralds the coming Holy Week with a performance of Bach’s “The St. Matthew Passion,” a piece that speaks to the urgency of compassion and hope. At 7:30 p.m. April 2 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie ($48-$100); and 7:30 p.m. April 3 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph ($35-$85). Visit baroque.org.
- Jazz pianist Danilo Perez returns to Symphony Center to lead two groups that showcase the expansiveness of his artistry: the nimble trio Children of the Light with bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade and his popular, multinational Global Messengers sextet. At 8 p.m. March 31 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $29-$125. Visit cso.org.
Museums
- “First Kings of Europe” explores the rise of power in ancient Europe and features an array of treasures from the Neolithic through the Iron Age (8,000 to 2,500 years ago). Featured are more than 700 items including jewelry, weapons and armor from 11 countries shown together for the first time. From March 31-Jan. 28 at Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Admission: $18+. Visit fieldmuseum.org.
Movies
- “All in a Day’s Work” is a series of 10 films in which the story takes place in a condensed 24-hour (or less) time period. The films are “High Noon,” “Night on Earth,” “Cleo from 5 to 7,” “The Night is Short, Walk on Girl,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “La Notte,” “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” “25th Hour,” “Run Lola Run” and “My Dinner with Andre.” From April 1-9 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- The Onion City Experimental Film Festival (March 30-April 9) is dedicated to offering a wide variety of contemporary experimental works of film and video. The festival opens with the Chicago premiere of Deborah Stratman’s feature film “Last Things” (6 p.m. March 30, Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State, $13), an exploration of the past and future of Earth which imagines a time where life endures but humans have disappeared. Stratman will participate in a discussion after the screening. For a complete list of films, venues and ticket prices (in-person and online), visit onioncityfilmfest.org.
Family Fun
- The only sad fact about the “Golden Girls” fan convention “Golden-Con” is that Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty aren’t here to join in the fun celebration. On hand is a lineup of the sitcom’s actors, writers, producers, directors and others with a connection to the sitcom and its actors. Live performances include “The Golden Gals Live!” with Ginger Minj, Divine Grace, Gidget Galore and MR MS Adrien starring as the lovable foursome. From March 31-April 2 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, 301 E. North Water. Tickets prices vary. Visit thankyouforbeingafan.com.
- Chicago Children’s Theatre’s free spring pop-up event features activities with The Butterfly Company, art fun inspired by “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” Chicago author Vanessa Rodriguez reading from her book “Chicago Loves Me” and more. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 1 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org.
- CSO for Kids, in partnership with Chicago Children’s Theatre, presents “Once Upon a Symphony: The Elves and the Shoemaker,” which features music played by Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians, storytelling and enchanting visuals. Suggested for ages 3-5. At 10, 11:45 a.m. April 1, April 29 and May 20 at Symphony Center, Buntrock Hall, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $20. Visit cso.org.
- The Museum of Illusions (25 E. Washington), along with Ballet 5:8, is hosting a Ballerina Breakfast from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 2. There will be performances by Ballet 5:8 company members, plus children and parents can explore the museum and enjoy breakfast bites and mimosas (for Mom and Dad). Tickets: $19-$22, free for children 4 and under (tickets are sold in 20-minute increments). Visit moichicago.com.
