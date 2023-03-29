Five 7-Eleven stores robbed on Near West and North sides, a day after four other 7-Eleven stores were hit by gunmen

At least five 7-Eleven stores on the Near West and North sides were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday, and a customer’s Jeep was carjacked in one of the incidents, according to Chicago police.

The robberies occurred a day after four other 7-Eleven stores on the North and West sides were hit by gunmen. Police have not said if the robberies are linked. No injuries have been reported.

The first robbery Wednesday occurred around 1:10 a.m. in the 900 block of West Monroe Street in the West Loop. Two people entered the store armed with handguns and announced a robbery. They took two cash registers and then carjacked a customer’s 2017 black Jeep Cherokee, fleeing in the SUV, police said.

Half an hour later, two gunmen entered a store in the 500 block of West Grenshaw Street on the Near West Side. They grabbed cash from the register and fled in a black Jeep, police said.

About 2:45 a.m., two gunmen entered a store in the 3700 block of North Broadway Street and took cash from the register before getting into a black SUV and fleeing southbound, police said.

Around 3:10 a.m., two gunmen entered a store in the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue in West Ridge and took cash from two registers and ran off, police said.

About five minutes later, two gunmen entered a store in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue less than a mile away in West Ridge and took cash from two registers, police said. They drove off in a black SUV, police said.

On Tuesday, Chicago police issued an alert after four 7-Eleven stores were robbed by gunmen on the North and West side. In one of the robberies, a gunman displayed a 9mm handgun with a blue laser. They were seen fleeing in a black SUV.

The robberies occurred at:



6800 W. North Ave., 2:42 a.m.

1153 W. Belmont Ave., 3:37 a.m.

2341 W. Belmont Ave., 3:50 a.m.

2366 N. Damen Ave., 4 a.m.

The robbers in those incident were described as Black, 15 to 25 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and 140 to 160 pounds. One was wearing a hooded fur jacket, others were wearing dark or all black clothing with hoods and masks, police said.

