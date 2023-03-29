The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Four 7-Eleven stores robbed on Near West and North sides, a day after four other 7-Eleven stores were hit by gunmen

In one of the robberies Wednesday, a customer’s Jeep was carjacked. Police have not said if the robberies are linked. No injuries have been reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Four 7-Eleven stores robbed on Near West and North sides, a day after four other 7-Eleven stores were hit by gunmen
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

At least four 7-Eleven stores on the Near West and North sides were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday, and a customer’s Jeep was carjacked in one of the incidents, according to Chicago police.

The robberies occurred a day after four other 7-Eleven stores on the North and West sides were hit by gunmen. Police have not said if the robberies are linked. No injuries have been reported.

The first robbery Wednesday occurred around 1:10 a.m. in the 900 block of West Monroe Street in the West Loop. Two people entered the store armed with handguns and announced a robbery. They took two cash registers and then carjacked a customer’s 2017 black Jeep Cherokee, fleeing in the SUV, police said.

Half an hour later, two gunmen entered a store in the 500 block of West Grenshaw Street on the Near West Side. They grabbed cash from the register and fled in a black Jeep, police said.

Around 3:10 a.m., two gunmen entered a store in the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue in West Ridge and took cash from two registers and ran off, police said.

About five minutes later, two gunmen entered a store in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue less than a mile away in West Ridge and took cash from two registers, police said. They drove off in a black SUV, police said.

On Tuesday, Chicago police issued an alert after four 7-Eleven stores were robbed by gunmen on the North and West side. In one of the robberies, a gunman displayed a 9mm handgun with a blue laser. They were seen fleeing in a black SUV.

The robberies occurred at:

  • 6800 W. North Ave., 2:42 a.m.
  • 1153 W. Belmont Ave., 3:37 a.m.
  • 2341 W. Belmont Ave., 3:50 a.m. 
  • 2366 N. Damen Ave., 4 a.m.

The robbers in those incident were described as Black, 15 to 25 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and 140 to 160 pounds. One was wearing a hooded fur jacket, others were wearing dark or all black clothing with hoods and masks, police said.

Next Up In News
Dollars vs. decentralization: Johnson’s and Vallas’ vastly different fixes for CPS
Court backs victim’s family in Adnan Syed’s case chronicled in ‘Serial’ podcast
Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury in Jan. 6 investigation
Johnson accuses Vallas of being ‘dismissive of a Black man’ in TV debate that features both vowing to unify Chicago
Fed official says banking rules are under review in the wake of SVB failure
Young people in Chicago aren’t voting. Here’s why
The Latest
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (left) and Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (right) listen to moderators during a Mayoral runoff debate at WGN Studios at 2501 West Bradley Pl. on the Northside, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Elections
Dollars vs. decentralization: Johnson’s and Vallas’ vastly different fixes for CPS
Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson have strong ties to public education — and very different plans for Chicago Public Schools.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
File photo of opening night for smelt netting in Chicago from 2016. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Opening day: Irregular convergence of Chicago smelt netting, Illinois’ inland trout & Heidecke Lake
Saturday will be the irregular convergence of three opening days in fishing: the start of Illinois’ spring inland trout season, the reopening of fishing at Heidecke Lake (good prospects) and the start of that Chicago tradion, smelt netting (not much hope).
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My fiancee’s request for more aggressive sex freaks me out
Man worries that he can’t live up to her many previous partners.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Cody Bellinger hopes he can regain his groove as a member of the Cubs.
Cubs
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger looking for a restart
After spectacular beginning to his career, Bellinger is hoping moving to the Cubs will help cure his recent hitting and injury ills.
By Steve Greenberg
 
The White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez.
White Sox
Is Eloy Jimenez a story of greatness delayed?
Injuries have derailed Jimenez on road to superstardom, but, at 26, the White Sox slugger is still young and supremely confident.
By Steve Greenberg
 