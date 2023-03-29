The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Photos: Youngsters hunt for eggs at Welles Park

The youngsters also got to do a craft, get their face painted and pose with the Bunny.

By  Pat Nabong
   
SHARE Photos: Youngsters hunt for eggs at Welles Park
Mia Hazan, 3, wears egg-shaped glasses before an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Mia Hazan, 3, wears egg-shaped glasses before an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dozen of young children hunted for colorful eggs Wednesday at Welles Park. The children, aged 1 to 5, also got to do a craft, get their face painted and pose with the Bunny.

Owen Duffy, 3, wears a paper headband that is shaped like bunny ears before an Easter egg hunt on Wedneday at Welles Park.
Owen Duffy, 3, wears a paper headband that is shaped like bunny ears before an Easter egg hunt on Wedneday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
1 of 9
Kids make crafts before an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kids make crafts Wednesday before an Easter egg hunt at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
2 of 9
Mia Hazan, 3, wears egg-shaped glasses before an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Mia Hazan, 3, wears egg-shaped glasses before an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
3 of 9
A person dressed as the Easter Bunny offers a high-five to a kid before an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
A person dressed as the Easter Bunny offers a high-five to a kid before an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
4 of 9
Hanae Makino, who is 18 months old, holds half of a plastic egg during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Hanae Makino, 18 months old, holds half of a plastic egg during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
5 of 9
Luciana Fernandez (left), 3, reaches for a toy egg hanging from a branch during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Luciana Fernandez (left), 3, reaches for a toy egg hanging from a branch during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
6 of 9
Kids picks up plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Children pick up plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
7 of 9
Vivian Bolton (right), 3, jumps while Allison Leon, 3, who is wearing bunny ears, holds a basket of plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Vivian Bolton (right), 3, and Allison Leon, 3, who is wearing bunny ears, look for plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
8 of 9
Jessa Gomez (left), 5, Gustavo D (center), 5, and Sofia D, 4, play with toy eggs hanging from a tree after an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Jessa Gomez (left), 5, Gustavo D (center), 5, and Sofia D, 4, play with toy eggs hanging from a tree after an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
9 of 9
Owen Duffy, 3, wears a paper headband that is shaped like bunny ears before an Easter egg hunt on Wedneday at Welles Park.
Kids make crafts before an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Mia Hazan, 3, wears egg-shaped glasses before an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
A person dressed as the Easter Bunny offers a high-five to a kid before an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Hanae Makino, who is 18 months old, holds half of a plastic egg during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Luciana Fernandez (left), 3, reaches for a toy egg hanging from a branch during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kids picks up plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Vivian Bolton (right), 3, jumps while Allison Leon, 3, who is wearing bunny ears, holds a basket of plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Jessa Gomez (left), 5, Gustavo D (center), 5, and Sofia D, 4, play with toy eggs hanging from a tree after an Easter egg hunt at Welles (Gideon) Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Next Up In News
El Milagro in Chicago threatened workers for speaking out: NLRB
List of Madigan tapes and more heard in the ComEd bribery trial
Chicago will have no clear winner on election night, Vallas team predicts
Cook County prosecutors drop case against man who spent nearly 30 years in jail for a double murder
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale
Man fatally struck by driver in Belmont Cragin
The Latest
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks ‘making very good’ progress in fight against cancer
White Sox notebook: Hendriks, Oscar Colas, Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
El Milagro workers strike in front of a company location at 3050 W. 26th St. on Sept. 24.
Business
El Milagro in Chicago threatened workers for speaking out: NLRB
The National Labor Relations Board cited several cases of alleged intimidation and coercion during a campaign of worker activism in 2021 and 2022.
By David Roeder
 
Illinois’ former Speaker of the House Mike Madigan speaks during a committee hearing on the Southwest Side.
Chicago corruption trials
List of Madigan tapes and more heard in the ComEd bribery trial
Listen to recordings collected by the FBI played in the ComEd bribery trial. The list will be updated with new audio and transcripts as the trial develops.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson (left)&nbsp;and Paul Vallas (right) debate at WBBM-TV CBS Channel 2’s studio on Tuesday.
Fran Spielman Show
Chicago will have no clear winner on election night, Vallas team predicts
Veteran Democratic political strategist Joe Trippi, advising the Paul Vallas campaign, said the number of mail-in ballots is almost certain to be bigger than the margin separating Vallas and Brandon Johnson on Tuesday night.
By Fran Spielman
 
David Wright, 46, who was convicted of a 1994 double homicide and served 28 years in prison, speaks to reporters after prosecutors dropped the charges against him during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Crime
Cook County prosecutors drop case against man who spent nearly 30 years in jail for a double murder
David Wright had been convicted of killing two neighborhood friends, Tyrone Rockett and Robert Smith, in 1994. His confession was thrown out on appeal.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 