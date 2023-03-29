Photos: Youngsters hunt for eggs at Welles Park

Dozen of young children hunted for colorful eggs Wednesday at Welles Park. The children, aged 1 to 5, also got to do a craft, get their face painted and pose with the Bunny.
Owen Duffy, 3, wears a paper headband that is shaped like bunny ears before an Easter egg hunt on Wedneday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
1 of 9
Kids make crafts Wednesday before an Easter egg hunt at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
2 of 9
Mia Hazan, 3, wears egg-shaped glasses before an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
3 of 9
A person dressed as the Easter Bunny offers a high-five to a kid before an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
4 of 9
Hanae Makino, 18 months old, holds half of a plastic egg during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
5 of 9
Luciana Fernandez (left), 3, reaches for a toy egg hanging from a branch during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
6 of 9
Children pick up plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
7 of 9
Vivian Bolton (right), 3, and Allison Leon, 3, who is wearing bunny ears, look for plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
8 of 9
Jessa Gomez (left), 5, Gustavo D (center), 5, and Sofia D, 4, play with toy eggs hanging from a tree after an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
9 of 9
