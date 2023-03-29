Photos: Youngsters hunt for eggs at Welles Park

Dozen of young children hunted for colorful eggs Wednesday at Welles Park. The children, aged 1 to 5, also got to do a craft, get their face painted and pose with the Bunny.

Owen Duffy, 3, wears a paper headband that is shaped like bunny ears before an Easter egg hunt on Wedneday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 1 of 9 Kids make crafts Wednesday before an Easter egg hunt at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 2 of 9 Mia Hazan, 3, wears egg-shaped glasses before an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 3 of 9 A person dressed as the Easter Bunny offers a high-five to a kid before an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 4 of 9 Hanae Makino, 18 months old, holds half of a plastic egg during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 5 of 9 Luciana Fernandez (left), 3, reaches for a toy egg hanging from a branch during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 6 of 9 Children pick up plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 7 of 9 Vivian Bolton (right), 3, and Allison Leon, 3, who is wearing bunny ears, look for plastic eggs during an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 8 of 9 Jessa Gomez (left), 5, Gustavo D (center), 5, and Sofia D, 4, play with toy eggs hanging from a tree after an Easter egg hunt Wednesday at Welles Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 9 of 9