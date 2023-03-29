The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
MLB Sports Cubs

Oddsmakers predict MLB manager longevity

Pedro Grifol and David Ross are probably safe, according to a sports betting site.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Oddsmakers predict MLB manager longevity
Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

One oddsmaker says the Nationals’ Dave Martinez is likely to be the first manager fired this season.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Bye bye Dave Martinez.

Pedro Grifol and Dusty Baker, however, probably won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to the odds from wagering site SportsBetting.ag, Nationals skipper Martinez  is the favorite at 5-1 odds to be the first major league baseball manager fired this season 

The Cubs’ David Ross is among a group in the middle of the pack at 25-1, along with Alex Cora of the Red Sox, Gabe Kapler of the Giants and Rocco Baldelli of the Twins.

The White Sox’ Pedro Grifol comes in at 100-1, along with Bruce Bochy of the Rangers, Skip Schumaker of the Marlins and Terry Francona of the Guardians. The only manager safer than that crew is Dusty Baker of the Astros, at 150-1. 

The website has also posted clock violation props for Opening Day: the over/under for pitcher violations is 8.5 while the hitters have a total of 4.5.


