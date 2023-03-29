Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 113-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan

DATE: December 11, 2018

TIME: 3:11 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 18290

(CLIP 1 BEGINS)

MADIGAN: Hi, Mike.

MCCLAIN: Hi, Speaker, how are you?

MADIGAN: I’m okay, I’m okay. Um, I-, is something going on with Cinda today?

MCCLAIN: Uh, just, uh, cataract surgery, but you know, it’s they still put her under and all that stuff so-

(Simultaneous conversation.)

MADIGAN: Mhmm, mhmm, mhmm.

MCCLAIN: -just, um, we’ve been here since like, I don’t know, 12:30. Good Lord, like watching paint dry. So.

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MCCLAIN: They did, they just took her in, so. Thought I better give you a buzz.

MADIGAN: Okay. Mhmm, mhmm, mhmm. Di- did you get that resume on that-

MCCLAIN: I did, Vanessa Berrios.

MADIGAN: Yeah, yeah. A-, and you see what she’s done for-

MCCLAIN: Yeah, fifteen years, analyzing commercial, industrial properties.

MADIGAN: A-, and my thought was that there might be a place for her at ComEd.

MCCLAIN: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Luck would have it, I’m, I’m having, um, breakfast with Fidel on Thursday, so, I’ll bring the resume w-, to, with me, and talk to him.

MADIGAN: Okay. Very good. Best of luck with the surgery.

MCCLAIN: Thanks. Have a safe trip-

MADIGAN: Thank you.

MCCLAIN: -safe trip-

MADIGAN: Thank, thank you.

MCCLAIN: Bye.

MADIGAN: Buh-bye.

(END OF CLIP 1)