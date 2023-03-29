Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 113-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan
DATE: December 11, 2018
TIME: 3:11 p.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 18290
(CLIP 1 BEGINS)
MADIGAN: Hi, Mike.
MCCLAIN: Hi, Speaker, how are you?
MADIGAN: I’m okay, I’m okay. Um, I-, is something going on with Cinda today?
MCCLAIN: Uh, just, uh, cataract surgery, but you know, it’s they still put her under and all that stuff so-
(Simultaneous conversation.)
MADIGAN: Mhmm, mhmm, mhmm.
MCCLAIN: -just, um, we’ve been here since like, I don’t know, 12:30. Good Lord, like watching paint dry. So.
MADIGAN: Yeah.
MCCLAIN: They did, they just took her in, so. Thought I better give you a buzz.
MADIGAN: Okay. Mhmm, mhmm, mhmm. Di- did you get that resume on that-
MCCLAIN: I did, Vanessa Berrios.
MADIGAN: Yeah, yeah. A-, and you see what she’s done for-
MCCLAIN: Yeah, fifteen years, analyzing commercial, industrial properties.
MADIGAN: A-, and my thought was that there might be a place for her at ComEd.
MCCLAIN: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Luck would have it, I’m, I’m having, um, breakfast with Fidel on Thursday, so, I’ll bring the resume w-, to, with me, and talk to him.
MADIGAN: Okay. Very good. Best of luck with the surgery.
MCCLAIN: Thanks. Have a safe trip-
MADIGAN: Thank you.
MCCLAIN: -safe trip-
MADIGAN: Thank, thank you.
MCCLAIN: Bye.
MADIGAN: Buh-bye.
(END OF CLIP 1)