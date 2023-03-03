The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
Firefighters set up a large American flag outside the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for a procession for Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was fatally shot Wednesday, March 1. Vasquez-Lasso, 32, who had nearly five years on the force, was shot and killed in Gage Park on the Southwest Side as he chased an armed suspect who suddenly turned and fired “at close range,” police said.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 19 must-see photos from the last week in news

First responders honor a fallen police officer, Election Day reaction and more in our photographers’ best pictures.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Mayor Lori Lightfoot concedes to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson during her election night party at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in River North, Tuesday night, Feb. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayoral Candidate Cook County commissioner Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters during his election night rally at El Palais Bu-Sche on the West Side, Tuesday, Feb. 28. Johnson and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas are advancing to an April runoff election after Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas greets the crowd during his election night party at Recess located at 838 W. Kinzie St., Tuesday, Feb. 28. Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson are advancing to an April runoff election after Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Kids roller skate during a family skate party and Black History Month skating event organized by Kido at The Rink in Chatham, Saturday, Feb. 25.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs a supporter, Wallace “Gator” Bradley, at her election night rally at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in River North after conceding the election to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, Tuesday night, Feb. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police officers and firefighters salute during a procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office for Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was fatally shot Wednesday, March 1. Vasquez-Lasso, 32, who had nearly five years on the force, was shot and killed in Gage Park on the Southwest Side as he chased an armed suspect who suddenly turned and fired “at close range,” police said.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sherrlagne Borja writes out “We will miss you Kaner” for former Chicago Blackhawks players Patrick Kane before a home game against the Dallas Stars at the United Center, Thursday, March 2. Kane had been traded to the New York Rangers days earlier.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ira Weiss, 53, of Lake View, early votes in the Feb. 28 municipal election at the Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St., Monday afternoon, Feb. 27.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate state Rep. Kam Buckner greets diners while 34th Ward aldermanic candidate Bill Conway carries his daughter Billie during campaign stops on Election Day at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop, Tuesday. Feb. 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A girl wearing a Ukrainian flag holds a candle during a rally and vigil marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside Saints Volodymyr &amp; Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village, Friday, Feb. 24.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) attends a church service at St. Mark AME Zion Church on the South Side, Sunday, Feb. 26.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate state Rep. Kam Buckner attends a church service by the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at the Urban Prep Charter Academy for Young Men in Englewood, Sunday, Feb. 26.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A police officer who worked in the same district as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso hugs a mourner whose son is a police officer near a memorial for Vasquez-Lasso outside Sawyer Elementary School in Gage Park, Thursday, March 2. Vasquez-Lasso, 32,&nbsp;was shot several times as he chased&nbsp;an armed suspect about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across the street from the school.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s wife Milena, right, silently sobs during a prayer vigil for her husband at Hale Park on the Southwest Side, Thursday, March 2. The 32-year-old&nbsp;officer was shot&nbsp;as he chased an armed suspect Wednesday afternoon in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across the street from Sawyer Elementary School.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate activist Ja’Mal Green congratulates voters and greets supporters on his campaign bus outside the West Chicago public library branch in Austin on the West Side, Sunday, Feb. 26.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is running for a second term, acknowledge each other during Election Day campaign stops at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop, Tuesday. Feb. 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate entrepreneur Willie Wilson shakes hands with a supporter during a campaign stop at Friendly Temple COGIC Church on the South Side, Sunday, Feb. 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who is running for mayor of Chicago, shares a laugh with diners during an Election Day campaign stop at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop, Tuesday. Feb. 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

