Picture Chicago: 19 must-see photos from the last week in news

Firefighters set up a large American flag outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office for a procession for Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was fatally shot Wednesday, March 1. Vasquez-Lasso, 32, who had nearly five years on the force, was shot and killed in Gage Park on the Southwest Side as he chased an armed suspect who suddenly turned and fired “at close range,” police said.