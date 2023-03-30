Go & Show: Illinois Deer Classic

We are nearing the end of Go & Show, but it’s big show this week. Remember the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here.

This week, it is the Illinois Deer Classic, which kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday, March, 31, and runs through Sunday, April 2, at the Peoria Civic Center.

I plan to be there at the opening and to do my Saturday column off the show. I am excited to be at a deer show again. This show, now in its second year, after missing two years for pandemic restrictions, brings back the proper glory of deer hunting in a state like Illinois.

There’s big buck and shed contests. There’s seminars all three days, including some on hunting for turkey, elk and mule deer. Chef Jeremy Crutchfield (huntchef.com) has daily seminars on deer processing and wild game.

Sara Twister (saratwister.com), an archer/contortionist/comedian who can shoot a bow with her feet, will do multiple shows daily: “Ready, Aim, Fire.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is going all out with on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales, CPOs and wildlife staff answering questions and Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP) info.