The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My daughter, 28, lives with us and never leaves her room

The woman doesn’t pay rent, go out with friends or get medical care, and her mom is concerned.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My daughter, 28, lives with us and never leaves her room
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My 28-year-old daughter moved back home when COVID hit. She works as an influencer and also has a part-time job as a content creator. She doesn’t pay bills. My husband doesn’t want her to pay rent, etc. I feel it’s important for her to do so. She does pay for her groceries and gas.

She stays in her room day and night. She used to go out with friends, but now doesn’t do anything. She says she has cyber friends. We have asked her to come out with us at times, but she refuses. Another problem is, she hasn’t gone to the doctor or dentist in a very long time. I talked with her about it, and she blamed me for not taking her. I offered to go with her, but she doesn’t do anything about it.

My husband doesn’t think there is a problem, but I feel there is. I feel we have enabled her, although we didn’t mean to. Should we be charging her rent? How do we get her to become more social? How do we get her the right help so she can move forward in life? — CONCERNED MOM IN RHODE ISLAND

DEAR CONCERNED MOM: A step in the right direction would be for your husband to take his head out of the sand and admit that his daughter may have a problem. The next step would be to have a frank talk with her and tell her that if she is going to continue living with you, she must agree to have medical and dental checkups. Go with her so you can understand what is going on, because your daughter appears to have some emotional issues. Her “world” may be on the web, but unless she can find one on terra firma, expect her to be under your roof forever.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in a relationship with my partner (we’re both male) for more than four years. He argues nonstop about everything from politics to why the squirrel outside ran across the street. Daily, I hear him complain about everything, from the news to the grocery list, laundry, you name it.

A friend of mine will be in town this weekend. He invited my partner and me to a football game. When I shared this with my partner, he immediately declined, complained about the invite and said he’d rather stay home. I’ve had it up to here with his negativity, and I have decided to end this relationship.

I’m not happy with this, and I have decided that if my out-of-town friend wants me to start a new life with him, I would be all for it. I’d rather be happy and not have to deal with this. Life is too short. Your thoughts? — DONE WITH IT IN COLORADO

DEAR DONE: If you are not happy with your partner, level with him about it. If counseling would improve things, see if he’s willing to give it a try. If not, consult an attorney who specializes in family law and proceed with ending the union.

A word of caution, however, and I cannot stress this too strongly: You implied that you would like to be romantically involved with the friend who invited you to that football game. JUMPING INTO ANOTHER RELATIONSHIP BEFORE YOU HAVE RECOVERED FROM THIS ONE WOULD BE A HUGE MISTAKE. Give yourself time to detoxify. Meet people. Date around. You will have plenty of fun if you do, and less of a chance for another failed relationship.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend says he’ll move on if I don’t move in
Dear Abby: My fiancee’s request for more aggressive sex freaks me out
Dear Abby: My husband, a big spender with others, is cheap with his family
Dear Abby: Cheating man fears leaving his wife would harm their child
Dear Abby: I’m engaged but have reconnected with an old crush
Dear Abby: Cheating daughter wants me to accept her new guy, but I can’t
The Latest
Jose Silva stands over a dining room chair as he looks over the unpaid gas and electric bills spread across the dining table at his Belmont Cragin home. Consumer groups worry that vulnerable consumers could get disconnected quicker.
The Watchdogs
Secret ‘risk rankings’ unfairly target struggling customers for faster gas, electricity cutoffs, consumer groups say
Utilities use data and algorithms to sort customers and determine how quickly gas and electricity is turned off for non-payment. “We think there’s a strong argument that this process is discriminatory,” one advocate says.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas shake hands March 16 before the start of a debate on ABC 7.
Arrests at historic lows, murders up 50% since last election: Next mayor faces daunting challenges on public safety
Brandon Johnson says he’d hire 200 more detectives while Paul Vallas vows to build the detective ranks to 10% of overall staffing. The next mayor will also have to address the controversial spike in people being stopped for traffic violations.
By Frank Main and Tom Schuba
 
cecdf3d2_1f1d_4d7b_9e25_f5ed4de40191.jpg
Chicago
How a Chicago airport was erased from the map 20 years ago
On March 31, 2003, bulldozers sent by Mayor Richard M. Daley destroyed the runway at Meigs Field. The move was seen then and now as an example of mayoral overreach.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
MM2_20220217_08220_R3.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Murder Mystery 2’: Second Sandler-Aniston whodunnit louder, dumber than the first
Pyrotechnics are plentiful, but laughs are not.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, March 31, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 