More details released about the ‘Redefine the Drive’ study to overhaul North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Transportation officials have released 20 new visuals as part of an ongoing study being done to revamp the northern leg of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The “Redefine the Drive” study aims to overhaul many parts of Lake Shore Drive, covering the seven-mile stretch from Grand Avenue to Hollywood Avenue. The newly released visuals - which do not represent the final designs - show what the changes to the roadway could look like.

The agencies released the new visuals this month to show the proposed changes to the lakefront parks and pedestrian and bike pathways that flank Lake Shore Drive, in addition to roadway improvements.

For example, one visualization shows adding more green space and expanding the beachfront next to Oak Street Beach. Another proposes expanding the Chicago Avenue Lakefront Plaza.

The project also focuses on improving the eight-lane Lake Shore Drive, evaluating the condition of the 22 bridges and tunnels and making the roadway and surrounding areas more accessible. The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of Transportation have been leading the project since 2013.

As a part of the study, city and state officials last year unveiled five redesign proposals: keep the existing system and giving buses “priority junction;” maintain four lanes of traffic with a new fifth lane only for buses; convert an existing lane into a bus-only lane; make an existing lane a shared lane for buses and toll drivers; or convert two of the four lanes for bus and tolls.

The agencies will continue soliciting input from Chicago residents this year through public meetings with the community. Anyone interested in submitting feedback can email info@ndlsd.org.