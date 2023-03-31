The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
Chicago News Weather

Severe weather causes flight groundings, train suspensions in Chicago area

Flight cancellations Friday exceeded 260 at O’Hare Airport and 120 at Midway Airport. A wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Ground traffic is seen from the control tower at O’Hare International Airport in 2015.

Associated Press file photo

Flights at O’Hare were grounded and trains on the Metra BNSF railway were suspended Friday due to severe weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all flights in and out of O’Hare for a few hours between 5:30 and 8 p.m., as severe weather storms with strong winds and hail blew through northern Illinois.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches had been issued by the National Weather Service throughout northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. A tornado warning had been issued in DeKalb and McHenry counties.

The majority of severe weather had subsided by late Friday night, but a wind advisory remains in effect in Chicago through 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, all trains on the Metra BNSF, which travels between Chicago and Aurora, were halted for an hour from about 8 to 9 p.m., while other Metra lines experienced extensive delays.

Flight cancellations Friday exceeded 260 at O’Hare Airport and 120 at Midway Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Flights arriving to O’Hare were delayed an average of nearly four hours, while outbound flights were delayed an average of 30 minutes as of 9 p.m., according to the FAA.

O’Hare and Midway airports each issued statements around 8 p.m. advising those at the airports to “exercise caution, and follow the instructions of all airport personnel.”

Service on O’Hare’s Airport Transit System also was suspended “until the threat of severe weather has passed,” officials said.

Light rain and wind was forecast for the remainder of Friday night.

