The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 4, 2023

Chicago outdoors: Winter/nesting robins, winter aconite, hiking the A.T., Winnebago ice shacks

An explanation of winter vs nesting robins locally, winter aconite in snow, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and ice shacks being down on Lake Winnebago are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Winter/nesting robins, winter aconite, hiking the A.T., Winnebago ice shacks
Winter aconite in the snow last Saturday. Credit: Bob and Judi Doychak

Winter aconite in the snow last Saturday.

Bob and Judi Doychak

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Last Saturday, Bob and Judi Doychak emailed, “Think you’ll like seeing the winter aconite that always is the first to bloom in our Darien garden. This year was the earliest, and it’s even pretty today peeking through the snow.” Our weird winter kept on rolling.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Regarding your sighting of American robins recently, my guess is that they were our `winter robins’ down from the northern reaches of Canada. . . . If I’m right on this, the robins you saw will leave as soon as they have cleaned out the remaining fruit from the crabapple tree and you will not see robins again until a few weeks from now, at which time the birds will be one or two of a nesting pair that will hang around as they raise their brood.” Marianne Hahn

A: Hahn is one of my heroes/mentors in our outdoor world, so if you want to see her full explanation of winter robins vs nesting robins, contact me.

BIG NUMBER

3,000: Ice shanties counted on opening weekend (Feb. 11-12) of sturgeon spearing on the Lake Winnebago system—half of the count in 2022—because of poor ice conditions.

LAST WORD

“The Appalachian National Scenic Trail—commonly known as the Appalachian Trail or simply “the A.T.”—is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, measuring roughly 2,190 miles in length.”

Appalachian Trail Conservancy (I hope it nudges a high schooler or college student to do it; hiking the southern quarter after college changed my life)

merlin_2820229.jpg

** FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE **A vast view is possible on a clear day from the summit of Mount Greylock, which is along the Appalachian Trail, in Lanesboro, Mass. shown on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2004. The entire Appalachian Trail, runs from Georgia to Maine. The Massachusetts portion, covers the western territory of the state from Mt. Washington to Williamstown and includes trails to the state’s highest peak, Mt. Greylock, at 3,491 feet. Dalton is one of the few places on the trail where it actually follows city streets. (AP Photo/Nancy Palmieri)

NANCY PALMIERI, AP

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Wednesday, March 8: Capt. Kevin Pischke on Green Bay and other waters through the seasons, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Capt. Ryan Whitacre, “Season Long Finesse Tactics for Smallmouth Bass,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Capt. Chris Taurisano, “Spring crappie and walleye techniques,” Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:30 p.m.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, March 9: North Shore Chicago Dinner, Kenilworth Club

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

April 28-29: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, March 11: Boat America, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Today, March 4: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

Through Sunday, March 5: Northern Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake

Thursday, March 9, to March 12: Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

Thursday, March 9 to March 12: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Friday, March 10, to March 12: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Friday, March 10, to March 12: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Next Saturday, March 11: Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

Next Saturday, March 11: DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

Next Saturday, March 11: Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, Schaumburg Golf Club

Next Up In News
‘Too many are dying’; drug companies’ opioid settlement to help Chicago aid drug users
Tom Sizemore dies at 61; actor known for ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Natural Born Killers’
Catanzara wins second term as FOP president
Walgreens’ abortion pill decision sparks Pritzker meeting with CEO, protesters’ demands ‘they follow the law’
Data error blamed as thousands of Cook County homeowners got erroneous tax delinquency notices from banks
2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Tiger Woods
Sports Saturday
Tiger Woods went from simply the best to simply the bets
Bet on it: There was a time when Woods was even money, but now the wager is if he’ll even make the cut
By Rob Miech
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I have trouble connecting with my brother’s widow
Sister-in-law never calls her late husband’s sister and is dismissive of her grief.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Workers with the West Side Heroin and Opioid Task Force set up a table near Roosevelt Road and South Albany Avenue on the West Side to provide people with Narcan Nasal Spray, 0.4mg/ml of Naloxone and syringes to treat drug overdoses,
Politics
‘Too many are dying’; drug companies’ opioid settlement to help Chicago aid drug users
Heather O’Donnell of the Chicago social services agency Thresholds says the money is “an opportunity to really build up substance use care.”
By Frank Main
 
A hotel is planned at the Bally’s casino complex in River West.
Office of the chief architect: Next mayor has a big role to play in the city’s design future
The new mayor has the power to physically remake the city — or large portions of it. For better or worse.
By Lee Bey
 
Assault rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn on July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Editorials
Taking aim at gun safety in Illinois invites tragedy
Lawmakers and others should not seek to undo laws meant to protect people from gun violence.
By CST Editorial Board
 